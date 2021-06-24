Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Truth-In-Labeling Bill Passes Assembly

By Travis Cleven
WNCY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week the State Assembly unanimously approved a few different bills dealing with labeling issues for dairy and meat products. The three bills were Bill 73, 74, and 75. Bill 73 would banned companies from labeling foods as “cheese, cream, or yogurt” if they aren’t made from the milk of a mammal such as a cow or a goat.

wncy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Meat Products#Dairy#The State Assembly#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Milk
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Wisconsin Senate passes 'Second Amendment sanctuary' bill

The Wisconsin Senate on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at exempting the state from federal gun laws. The state Senate passed Assembly Bill 293 by voice vote, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Supporters of the legislation say it would make the state a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”. Under the bill,...
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Illinois General Assembly passes FOID card reform bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois lawmakers have passed a major Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card reform bill that aims to address the backlog facing the state. The bill (HB 562) combines FOID and concealed carry cards into one card, and offers it in digital form. People could apply for a...
Public SafetyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Wisconsin Legislature passes bill to penalize localities that cut police funding

Wisconsin’s Republican-led Assembly approved a measure Tuesday that would penalize local municipalities that pull funding away from police departments. The bill, passed by the state Senate on June 9 and approved 61-37 by the Assembly, would withhold state aid payments from localities in direct proportion to any amount the local government reduces in its law enforcement budget.
PoliticsLake Geneva Regional News

State Assembly passes policing bills, ban on chokeholds

The state Assembly on Wednesday passed a wide-ranging package of policing bills that would ban police chokeholds in most cases, though Republicans delayed passage of a bill that would create a statewide use of force standard and require officers to report and intervene in cases where use of force standards are violated.
Lockport, NYclarencebee.com

Assembly passes bill for task force to investigate state funding

Assemblyman Mike Norris (R,C-Lockport) announced last week that legislation to establish the New York State Aid and Incentives for Municipalities Redesign Task Force has been passed in the Assembly. It was previously passed in the state Senate and now will return to that house to be delivered to the governor for his consideration to become law. “Upstate taxpayers are being […]
Politicswortfm.org

State assembly passes bills barring trans students from school sports

Today, the Republican-held state assembly passed a pair of bills barring trans students from school sports. The bills face a certain veto from Governor Tony Evers — but civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers say their very introduction is problematic. The legislation would bar trans student athletes from competing in...
Wisconsin Rapids, WI95.5 FM WIFC

Mill Bill Passes Assembly, Bipartisan Amendment Not Adopted

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A bill to help buy back two idled paper mills has passed one chamber of the Wisconsin legislature. Tuesday evening the Wisconsin Assembly passed Bill 367, informally known as the Mill Bill, to fund a $50 million loan for the purchase of the idled Verso mill in Wisconsin Rapids and a $15 million loan for the mill in Park Falls. The money for the loans will come from both the state’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and from the State of Wisconsin’s Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.
PoliticsPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

State Assembly Passes Transgender Athlete Bill

The Republican-controlled state Assembly voted Wednesday to approve two GOP bills that would bar transgender women and girls from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender identity. The bills have gotten strong pushback since their introduction earlier this year and face a certain veto from Democratic Gov....
Food & Drinkswizmnews.com

June Dairy Days a good time to pass Truth in Labeling law

When we go to the grocery store, it is important to know what we are buying. That is why labels are so important. They help determine whether a product is gluten-free, how many calories it has, whether it is high in sodium or how many servings it contains. But we also want to know if the product is really what it claims to be. That is why it is good the Wisconsin Assembly voted to approve a truth-in-labeling law, designed to protect consumers from misleading labels. Like those claiming “milk” from almonds is a real form of milk, or that a product made entirely from plants is really meat. The Assembly passed three bills, all unanimously. If they become law it would require that any product labeled as milk it be derived from the milk of a cow or other hooved animals. And any product labeled as meat would have to be derived from the flesh of an animal, fish, mollusk or insect. Wisconsin farmers deserve a level playing field. Their competitors should not be able to market their milk when it isn’t really milk. Although this bill passed without a single dissenting vote in the Assembly, it still must be approved by the Senate. Our senators should honor June Dairy Month, and pass this legislation quickly so it can be signed into law. Now, please pass the milk.
Madison, WIwashingtoncountyinsider.com

Rep. Gundrum’s Election Reform Bill passes Assembly

June 22, 2021 – Madison, WI – Rep. Rick Gundrum (R-Slinger) voted for a series of election reform bills earlier today. The bills included his own legislation, Assembly Bill 201/Senate Bill 204, which he authored with Senator Duey Stroebel (R-Saukville). Rep. Gundrum released the following statement after passage of the...
Park Falls, WIWSAW

Assembly passes bill designed to save Verso paper mill

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill designed to save two shuttered paper mills. The bill passed Tuesday would make available a $50 million loan to a cooperative that wants to buy the shuttered Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids and make a $15 million loan for a cooperative working to purchase the paper mill in Park Falls formerly known as Flambeau River Papers.
California StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California added five more states, including Florida, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community, the state attorney general announced Monday. Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota...
Columbus, OH13abc.com

Ohio General Assembly passes budget bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) – A budget bill that will spend $75 billion over the next two years is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk, Monday. The House voted to pass Ohio’s biennium budget with an 83-13 vote. The Senate voted 32-1 to pass it. Republican lawmakers highlighted a...
Portsmouth, RIABC6.com

State General Assembly passes suicide prevention bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The General Assembly passed the Nathan Bruno and Jason Flatt Act on Friday, requiring all public schools to adopt suicide prevention policies and training. The Act is named for Nathan Bruno, a Portsmouth boy who took his own life in 2018. It would require all school...
Politicsmidwestfarmreport.com

‘Truth-In-Labeling’ Protects Consumers

This week, the state Assembly passed a package of three bills designed to stop misleading labels on imitation “dairy” and “meat” products. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Dairy Business Association and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association are calling for quick action in the state Senate. AB 73/SB 81 and AB 74/SB...