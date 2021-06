Nori-Wrapped Energy Sticks make a great snack. We soak and germinate our seeds and nuts for enhanced nutrition and assimilation. Our Power Wraps are dehydrated at 108° to preserve the enzymes, and we use the cleanest fish-free nori available. Nori adds flavor as well as valuable nutrients and minerals that are found abundantly in the ocean. Our products are Certified Organic by CCOF (certified USDA Organic), and they are sprouted, raw, gluten-free and vegan. Power Wraps are ideal for sports activity such as biking, hiking, workouts when quick energy is required, or in between meals. Also, Power Wraps are great as a meal time enhancer. So many flavors to choose from to please anyone’s pallet, loaded with valuable B-vitamins. Very nourishing – very satisfying.