Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Truth is stranger than fiction

By Randal Smathers
Rutland Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Nonfiction” covers an enormous range, from cookbooks to self-help titles, biographies, or the latest political tell-all book. Some have long shelf lives, some are essentially disposable (quick, who remembers what “Primary Colors,” an NYT bestseller from 2006, was about?). Here then is a selection of nonfiction from a wide range...

www.rutlandherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Palin
Person
Ridley Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Nyt#The Moscow Times#National Geographic Tv#Experimentsby John#Rutland Free Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Science
Related
Books & Literatureamicohoops.net

The latest in science fiction

For the philosopher Pablo Cabana (Florence, 1939), science fiction is the “experimental myth” of our time. We go to it in search of transcendence, for stories that justify our actions and give them meaning, we read and look at them to learn about the good and evil in their stories.
Books & Literaturepromptinspiration.com

Journaling + Fiction – June 16

Journal prompt: Spend at least 20 minutes writing about something for which you should forgive someone. Fiction writing prompt: Write a scene in which your antagonist pleads with your protagonist for mercy. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

7 absent fathers in fiction.

The other day, I sat down to watch What a Girl Wants. In case you were living under a rock in the early 2000s, the film follows a young Amanda Bynes, the daughter of a hippie wedding singer, who dreads watching the ceremonious Father Daughter Dance because she does not know her father. Her father, Colin Firth, is actually British loyalty. After her 16th birthday, she sets off to find him. The movie holds up! It had been a while since I last saw Amanda Bynes running amuck through the streets of London, crashing fancy parties, eating Cocoa Puffs. Spoiler alert: what a girl wants is her dad.
Books & Literaturehappymag.tv

The 20 best fiction books of the 1980s

Major TBT energy on this one: we’ve travelled back to the 1980s and collected 20 of the best fiction books of the decade. The 1980s are typically known for the era’s affinity for Eurodisco, Walkmans, and extreme fashion (anyone say shoulder pads? Spandex? Leg warmers?). Many 1980s fiction book authors reflected a similar canonic shift to more expansive, vast literary experimentation with magical realism and grand, exuberant visions.
Books & Literaturecochranetimespost.ca

Fictional characters, real situations

Pigeon Soup and Other Stories may be a work of fiction, but Rosanna Micelotta Battigelli certainly drew inspiration, and even the book’s title, from people and places in her own life while working on her latest literary offering. The Greater Sudbury author has dedicated her collection of eight short stories,...
Princeton, NJCommunity News

Summer Fiction Is a Year-Round Affair

It’s the time of year when the questions are rolling in: Are you accepting submissions to your Summer Fiction issue?. The answer is yes and no. No, like in 2020 there will be no single issue dedicated to reader-submitted short stories and poetry. But yes, the paper is welcoming submissions of original fiction, drama, and poetry as it continues its year-long practice of publishing fiction on a rolling basis as space permits.
ReligionObserver

The Elusive Truth

I was raised by devout Christian parents, but I have never been a member of any church. I do not claim an understanding of the world and its problems beyond that of anyone else out hoeing in their garden. It is plain to see however, that there are many crosscurrents in the overall mentality of humankind. Perhaps mankind does, and should, rule the world, but human kings should never rule mankind. We have enough to each rule ourselves.
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Writers’ series: The Stranger is Me

Editor’s note: Throughout the year, members of the WhipCity Wordsmiths share their insights as part of an ongoing writers’ series in The Westfield News. The latest topic we asked area writers to explore was their thoughts on the graduation season. Today’s submission is by Melissa Volker. WESTFIELD-Melissa Volker says she...
Books & Literaturemythcreants.com

Fantasy & Science Fiction for Storytellers

The writing blogosphere is entangled so deep in reviewception, I think it’s at risk of being lost forever in a limbo of pointless discussion and debate. The debate goes something like this: Flatterers: Why are writers so mean to other writers they review? They should … read more »
Books & Literaturegepl.org

International Fiction

Even if we can’t physically take a trip around the world, reading allows us to learn about a new culture, meet fascinating characters, and immerse ourselves in a new setting. Here are four fiction titles set in Mexico, India, Scotland, and Nigeria that offer a glimpse of life in a different country.
TV & VideosGizmodo

Stranger Things

Stranger Things season four is coming (eventually). But you can fill the Hawkins, Indiana-sized hole in your heart with a fun new comic miniseries coming this fall from Dark Horse. We’ve got the scoop and a look at covers for the appropriately retro-looking adventure Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen. From...
Scienceskepticalinquirer.org

Top Ten Pro-Science Fictional Characters

On Skeptoid, we’ve listed the best pro-science celebrities, the worst antiscience celebrities, the unsung women of science, and even the scientists who took one for the team by experimenting on themselves. Here we’re going to look at a group that we haven’t before: science superheroes from the realm of fiction, including TV, movies, books, and even comic books. Fiction has given us some truly enduring characters who have become household names, and fiction has given us some great scientists who made the pursuit of knowledge their core character trait. We’re going to have a look at where these two groups intersect: the most famous characters who are also the best inspirations for the cause of scientific truth.
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

June 2021 Fiction Book Releases

June is almost over, so make sure you haven’t missed out on these amazing June 2021 fiction book releases! From authors such as Beatriz Williams, Alex Michaelides, Laura Lippman, and Riley Sager, there’s something for everyone from thrillers to historical fiction!. I Don’t Forgive You by Aggie Blum Thompson. |...
Books & Literaturethecritic.co.uk

Contemporary writing with a twist and a tug

In this month’s fiction selection, John Self discovers novels that successfully use their style to enhance rather than simply describe the story. This article is taken from the July 2021 issue of The Critic. To get the full magazine why not subscribe? Right now we’re offering five issue for just £10.
Lawrence, KSku.edu

Native American fiction writer tries to keep it real

LAWRENCE – For Devon Mihesuah, a University of Kansas professor and enrolled citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, fiction is a way to get at some of the deeper truths she explores in her award-winning nonfiction writing on Indigenous people’s issues. Or at least it’s a chance to write about them in a compelling and inspirational way, with supernatural characters and role models.
Religionehrmanblog.org

Fiction and Fact, Legend and History. Is it Either / Or?

This now is the 7th of 10 parts of my interview with Ben Witherington on my book Did Jesus Exist. Here there are two interesting questions, both focusing on the relationship of legend and history in ancient stories about Jesus. Part of the question is whether the Gospel writers were simply riffing on (or, more cynically, ripping off) earlier stories of other amazing figures when talking about Jesus; the other is whether that has a significant bearing on how we understand what he said and and did — or on whether we think he even existed.
Dave Barrythepassivevoice.com

The simple truth

The simple truth is that balding African-American men look cool when they shave their heads, whereas balding white men look like giant thumbs.
Books & Literaturehappyyoungreaders.com

Interesting Fiction Books for Young Adults

There are arrays of fiction books for young adults, among them, these are a few interesting ones I selected for my readers. Now if you are not an avid reader, you might wonder why must you read? Moreover, do you have the time? But if you find engaging books to read then you will read!!
Religionnewbooksnetwork.com

Godless Fictions in the Eighteenth Century

Although there were no self-avowed British atheists before the 1780s, authors including Jonathan Swift, Alexander Pope, Sarah Fielding, Phebe Gibbes, and William Cowper worried extensively about atheism's dystopian possibilities and routinely represented atheists as being beyond the pale of human sympathy. In Godless Fictions in the Eighteenth Century: A Literary History of Atheism (Cambridge University Press, 2020), Dr. James Bryant Reeves challenges traditional notions of secularization that equate modernity with unbelief, revealing how reactions against atheism instead helped sustain various forms of religious belief throughout the “Age of Enlightenment.” He demonstrates that hostility to unbelief likewise produced various forms of religious ecumenicalism, with authors depicting non-Christian theists from around Britain's emerging empire as sympathetic allies in the fight against irreligion. Godless Fictions traces a literary history of atheism in eighteenth-century Britain for the first time, revealing a relationship between atheism and secularization far more fraught than has previously been supposed.
Anoka County, MNhometownsource.com

Column: Keep kids reading with middle grade fiction

Each year as summer approaches, students look forward to a break from school while many educators and parents worry about the learning loss that can occur when students are away from the classroom for a couple of months, also known as the “summer slide.”. Summer is a great time for...