Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Community Center closing for remodel

Fountain Hills Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than 20-years of active use by town residents, the Community Center is getting a well-deserved facelift. Starting June 28, through September 7, the Community Center will close to all guests for remodeling. Community Services, including Home Delivered Meals and the Durable Medical Equipment Loan Program will continue to...

www.fhtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remodel#Home Remodeling#Community Services#Parks And Recreation#Furnishings#The Community Center#Home Delivered Meals
Related
Litchfield, CTcountytimes.com

Litchfield Community Center holding summer events, classes

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Community Center hosts a movie every Monday at 1 p.m. Seating is limited, pre-registration is required. Bring a own snack, beverage and seat cushion. June 21: Five Nights in Maine (TV-MA) June 28: Madame (TV-14) The Litchfield Community Center’s Summer Sunrise Serenade concerts continues:. Wednesday, July...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Northeast Senior Center closed for repairs

The city's Northeast Senior Center was closed Wednesday due to electrical and mechanical issues, according to a news release. Those who regularly have lunch at the Northeast Senior Center are invited to make reservations at the downtown location by calling 402-782-1023 while repairs are being made. A reopening date for...
Westbrook, CTzip06.com

Reinvigorated Community Center Effort Moves Forward in Westbrook

Following an effort to gauge Westbrook residents’ interest in building a community center, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) voted on June 8 to form a committee that will digest the survey and make recommendations to the BOS in August about how to proceed. Interest in starting a community center in...
Worland, WYwyodaily.com

Culturefest celebration this Saturday at community center

WORLAND – Culturefest will be held in the back field of the Worland Community Center Complex June 19 from 9am-5pm. After a year off due to COVID, organizer Sheryl Ley, WCCC marketing director, anticipates that the community will be ready for entertainment. “People are excited this year because they’ve been...
Grand Junction, COthebusinesstimes.com

Community Hospital opens cardiac procedure center

Joe Gerardi knows what it’s like to receive treatment at the new cardiovascular procedure center at Community Hospital — albeit as a simulated patient rather than an actual one. “The team was outstanding,” said Gerardi, chief operating officer and nursing officer at the Grand Junction hospital. Gerardi participated in an...
Toledo, OH13abc.com

City Council considering funding for community center improvements

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is considering legislation to invest more than $1 million into the Fredrick Douglass Community Center. The proposed $1.5 million in funding would go toward building improvements for things like new lighting, HVAC and automation, roofing improvements, and more. The legislation, introduced by Councilwoman Cecelia Adams, would pay for the projects with money from the city’s Capital Improvement Fund.
Lewisburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Senior centers to close for holiday

LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging Inc. office and all of its senior centers will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. To report situations of elder abuse, call 570-524-2100, 570-374-5588 or 800-533-1050.
Redlands, CARedlands Daily Facts

Join needlepoint or quilting groups at Redlands Community Center

Redlands’ Recreation Division hosts a needlepointing group and three quilting groups at the Redlands Community Center. The Needle Pointers meet 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays and welcome anyone who enjoys needlepoint. Participants can exchanging ideas, tips and techniques used in various forms of needlework, and the group provides encouragement and support for new or existing projects, according to a news release.
Putnam Township, MIwhmi.com

Groundbreaking Set For New Putnam Township Community Center

A new community center with multiple purposes is set to be constructed in Putnam Township and a groundbreaking event is planned this evening. The new center will be built on the grounds of the Township Hall at 3280 W. M-36 behind the Fire Station. Supervisor Dennis Brennan says what started out as a need for a new, larger, safer Senior Center has now grown into a vision of a Community Center that will serve the needs of other sectors of the community.
Berlin, MDThe Dispatch

Community Center Committee Eyed To Guide Berlin Process

BERLIN – Elected officials agreed this week to create a committee to focus on planning for a community center. The Berlin Town Council voted 5-0 Monday to create the Community Center Development Committee (CCDC) to focus on planning for a facility. The move comes after residents took to social media last week to address the need for a community center on Flower Street to replace the aging multi-purpose building.
Politicsvillages-news.com

Chatham Recreation Center and pool to be closed for maintenance

The Chatham Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed on Tuesday, July 6 for maintenance. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Chatham Recreation Center at 753-4570.
Longview, TXKLTV

Broughton Recreation Center closes as renovation project begins

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Broughton Park and Recreation Center closed Monday as a 13-month renovation and expansion project begins. The project comes with a price tag of over $5 million. The center will be expanded with the addition of a new basketball court, new library, and an exercise room, while the park will undergo renovations with extending the walking trails and creating new entrances and a plaza.
Politicsocala-news.com

Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center closing temporarily

Starting June 21, the Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center, 830 NE Eighth Ave., will be closed for restroom remodeling. The center is expected to reopen to the public Monday, July 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Programming for active adults ages 50+ will be relocated. Programs and activities will take...
San Marcos, CAValley News

Scripps opens Medical Center San Marcos Clinic; closes Escondido Center

Scripps Health opened Scripps Coastal Medical Center San Marcos Monday, June 14, offering North County residents primary care, radiology, laboratory services and same-day care through Scripps HealthExpress. The Scripps Coastal Medical Center Escondido closed its doors and its providers have relocated to the San Marcos site. “We are excited to offer the entire San Marcos region this convenient primary health care option for the entire family covering all ages and including internal, family medicine and pediatrics,” Dr. Kevin Hirsch, president and CEO of Scripps Coastal Medical Group, said. Medical staffing at the center includes 10 family medicine and internal medicine providers and one pediatrician. A rheumatologist is also seeing patients once a week at the site. The 14,156-sq.
Dover, MAWicked Local

Special Town Election in Dover on Caryl Community Center

Dover is holding a special town election today to affirm -- or turn down -- decisions made at the Special Town Meeting on June 12 regarding the Caryl Community Center. At Special TM, residents voted to have the center renovated, and also approved a finance plan. Polls at the Town...
Florence, KYWKRC

Florence Aquatic Center and pool closed and it might be permanent

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) –The Florence Aquatic Center is the lone remaining city-run swimming pool in Northern Kentucky. The COVID pandemic forced it to shut down last summer, and the city also closed it this summer. Mayor Diane Whalen says it probably won't reopen at all in its current format. The...
Advocacythesunpapers.com

As their center remains closed, township seniors gather in person

Unable to gather for more than 18 months, members of the township’s senior center were welcomed with a picnic at Washington Lake Park on June 10 that drew more than 100 people. “They really enjoyed themselves; it was nice,” said Lori Morello, director of the township’s Senior Programs and Community...
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Salvation Army resumes in person lunch at community center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is once again serving lunch in person at the Corps Community Center. The noon lunch program had been a curbside pickup service since last March, but now people are allowed to eat inside, with some safety protocols in place.
Madison County, ILIllinois Business Journal

Mass vaccination site to close at Gateway Convention Center

Madison County Health Department will end its mass vaccination site at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Since mid-January, the site served as the main point of distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine. The Illinois National Guard arrived in February to provide support and assistance to the mass vaccination site as well as mobile sites in communities and schools that began in March.