Community Center closing for remodel

A new community center with multiple purposes is set to be constructed in Putnam Township and a groundbreaking event is planned this evening. The new center will be built on the grounds of the Township Hall at 3280 W. M-36 behind the Fire Station. Supervisor Dennis Brennan says what started out as a need for a new, larger, safer Senior Center has now grown into a vision of a Community Center that will serve the needs of other sectors of the community.