Kentucky State

Amazon to build new solar farm in Kentucky amid renewable energy push

By Haley Cawthon
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com Inc. has just announced 14 new renewable energy projects across the globe, and one of them will be happening here in the Bluegrass State. In a push to power 100% of company activities with renewable energy by 2025, Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is planning to build solar and wind farms across the U.S., Canada, Finland and Spain. The new projects bring Amazon’s total renewable energy investments to date to 10 gigawatts (GW) of electricity production capacity — enough to power 2.5 million U.S. homes, according to a news release.

