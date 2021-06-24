Cancel
Justin Timberlake: ‘After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time’

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears once declared Justin Timberlake her great love and on Wednesday he showed her love after she spoke out during her conservatorship hearing. Timberlake took to his verified Twitter account to say, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.”. The pair famously...

abc17news.com
Kentwood, LA
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebrities
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Celebrities
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
Celebrities

6 times we failed Britney Spears

“Pop princess“, Britney Spears, is about to turn 40, with a career full of ups and downs Y scandals that have nothing to do with his song. This time it is the judgment of his protection puts it back in the news trends and social media. But perhaps many have forgotten the polemics of the singer in which it was indicated without knowing everything that was behind it, we have put together a list for you of the moments in which Britney Spears was misunderstood.
CelebritiesElle

Britney Spears Supported By Celebrities Including Justin Timberlake And Mariah Carey Over Conservatorship

Britney Spears has spoken for the first time in years about the effects of her long-running conservatorship . The singer addressed the judge of a Los Angeles court on June 23 to ask for her father Jamie Spears and other parties be removed as conservator. Since 2008, when Spears had a well-documented mental health breakdown, her father has been in control of not only her finances, but other several areas of her life and decisions under the legal arrangement.
Celebrities

Chris Crocker Weighs in on Britney Spears' Turmoil 13 Years After "Leave Britney Alone" Video

Chris Crocker once called on people to leave Britney Spears alone. Now, more than 13 years later, the influencer is happy the singer's voice is finally being heard. At a virtual hearing on Wednesday, June 23, the pop star read a lengthy statement by phone calling her 13-year-long court-approved conservatorship "abusive" and "stupid" and requesting that it come to an end without her being evaluated by a therapist. It marked Britney's first public statement about the arrangement, which was first put in place in 2008, after she was hospitalized and received psychiatric treatment, and comes amid an ongoing court battle to remove her father Jamie Spears from his...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Leave Britney Alone' Viral Star Speaks out After Britney Spears Conservatorship Testimony

Britney Spears gave a devastating testimony on Wednesday during her conservatorship trial, revealing just how much of a nightmare her life has been under the control of her father, Jamie Spears. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day."
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
Celebrities

Amber Tamblyn Says She Relates To Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Experiences: ‘I Was Everyone’s ATM’

Amber Tamblyn got real while vocalizing her support for Britney Spears amid the pop sensation’s conservatorship battle. In an op-ed for The New York Times on Saturday, the 38-year-old actress discussed how she relates a lot to Spears, who recently offered a damning testimony by detailing the abuse she experienced under the court-appointed arrangement. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star specifically compared their experiences as young women in the entertainment business — especially as the main breadwinner:
Hawaii State

Britney Spears Is Now “All Smiles” on Vacation in Hawaii

Following the troubling testimony she delivered at her conservatorship hearing last week, Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari jetted off to Hawaii for a relaxing, romantic vacation where the pop star has reportedly been “all smiles.”. On Thursday morning, the pair boarded a private plane headed for Maui and,...
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After Shocking Court Hearing: ‘I Apologize for Pretending Like I’ve Been OK’

More to share. Britney Spears returned to Instagram after noting that her social media presence isn’t what it seems. “I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!” the “Toxic” singer, 39, began her lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, June 24. “That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s—tty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰 … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”