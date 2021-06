In a wild first game last night, Brandon Valley scored in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge Yankton 15-14 in Legion baseball after Post 12 had scored nine runs in the seventh inning to tie up the contest. Connor Teichroew led Yankton with three hits in the opener. In the nightcap, Yankton managed only two hits and Brandon Valley completed the sweep with a 7-1 victory. Yankton is 8-11 overall this season and 3-7 against Class A teams. Post 12 will play a single game at Tabor this evening starting at 6:00.