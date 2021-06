New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today British singer-songwriter Becky Hill and legendary DJ and producer David Guetta release the official music video for their collaborative single, “Remember“. The official music video for “Remember” drops hot on the heels of Becky announcing that she will be performing live at the opening game of The Hundred at The Kia Oval in London on 21 July. Celebrating the start of the competition after the expected lifting of lockdown restrictions, the opening game of The Hundred marks the first time a women’s match has started a major sporting event in the UK.