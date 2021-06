Strongly supported by Tourism Australia’s domestic campaign, leading data and analytics company GlobalData forecasts a record number of domestic trips in the country by 2025: double that seen in 2020 and representing a 14% growth on pre-pandemic levels. Broadcasting the phrase ‘holiday here, this year’ over social media channels, radio and outdoor advertising has paid off, and, although the country will not see pre-pandemic levels for inbound trips until 2024, the increase in domestic tourism will cover some of the shortfalls and save thousands of jobs.