Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Werner Albert "Buck" Hartman

Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATY — Werner Albert “Buck” Hartman passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24th at Rosewood Funeral Chapel from 5-7pm, with a rosary to be recited at 6:30pm. Memorial mass will be held on Friday, June 25th at 10am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

www.victoriaadvocate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Rosewood Funeral Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Albert Clinger

It is with great sadness that the family of Albert Clinger announces the passing Albert Benjamin Clinger on June 17, 2021, at the age of 85. Albert was born on Oct. 8, 1935, in Wyandot County to Wilbur Edwin and Gail Lucille (McDaniel) Clinger. A graveside service is 11 a.m....
Sciencelutheranmuseum.com

Albert Hoehn’s Bio

On this date 169 years ago, a baby by the name of Albert Hoehn was born. Albert, born on June 25, 1852, was the son of Michael and Anna (Bergmann) Hoehn. He was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church in Friedenberg, Missouri. Albert is found in his first census at the age of 7 in 1860 living in the Cinque Hommes Township.
ReligionTraverse City Record-Eagle

NOVENA TO ST. JUDE O holy St. ...

NOVENA TO ST. JUDE O holy St. Jude, Apostle and martyr, great in virtue and rich in miracles; near kinsman of Jesus Christ, faithful intercessor of all who invoke your special patronage in time of need. To you I have recourse from the depth of my heart and humbly beg to whom God has given such great power to come to my assistance. Help me in my present and urgent petition. In return I promise to make your name known and cause you to be invoked. Say three "Our Father's, Three Hail Mary's and Gloria's". Publication must be promised. St. Jude pray for us and all who invoke your aid. Amen. This Novena has never been known to fail. I have had my request granted. Thanksgiving to St. Anthony, St. Theresa and sacred heart of Jesus and our Blessed Mother. Padre Pio, St. Peregrine, St. Rita. Thank you also for prayers answered.
Religionholyrosarychurchmphs.org

Farewell Fr. Michael…

It is with great pleasure that I say, “Welcome to Holy Rosary!” I hope you will find our parish a “home” for you to grow spiritually and to experience the Lord in and through this community of faith. Whether you’re just visiting us for a brief time, looking for a new parish home, are returning to the practice of your Catholic faith or are intere.