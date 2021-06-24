Trappers Use 8-Run Inning To Crush Sunfish

The Lenox Softball and Baseball teams had everything you could have asked for this past week with games in extra innings, the long ball, and some great wins. Starting with the softball diamond the seven game week was kicked off with a home game against the Oakland Riverside Bulldogs. It was scoreless through three and a half innings played before the Tigers were able to score one run in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI single from Zoey Reed that scored Caitlyn Maynes to take a one to nothing lead. Riverside scored one in the top of the seventh inning to tie it, and off to extras they went. Neither team scored until the bottom of the ninth inning when McKinna Hogan crossed the plate to give the Tigers the win.