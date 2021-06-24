Trappers Use 8-Run Inning To Crush Sunfish
SIOUX FALLS – Braeden Cordes drove in three runs in an eight-run sixth inning in the Pierre Trappers’ 11-1 rout of the Sioux Falls Sunfish Wednesday at Karras Park. Pierre (8-15) led 3-0 before the sixth, when Cordes’ two-run single made the Trapper lead 5-0. Joseph Bramanti, Brock Rinehart, Cole Yancey and Nick Strong all drew bases-loaded walks in the big inning. Cordes was hit by pitch with the bases loaded for the inning’s last run. Rinehart and Yancey each drove in two runs. Mason Torve (1-1) was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and striking out two in six scoreless innings.drgnews.com