Full Color Paper-Like Tablets

Pump up your parties with the Sony XP700 X-Series portable wireless speaker. This Bluetooth speaker features a front and rear high-efficiency tweeter and an X-Balanced speaker unit. Additionally, the XP700 X-Series features Omnidirectional Party Sound for punchy bass and clarity. What’s more, the speaker unit has a non-circular diaphragm that provides richer, clearer sound. And the ambient lighting lets you set the atmosphere. Moreover, the Live Sound feature makes it feel like the artists are playing next to you. And, if you run low on batteries, the quick-charging function provides 3 hours of play with just a 10-minute charge. Even better, with 25 hours of battery life, this speaker keeps the party going. In fact, the IPX4 water-resistance rating allows you to party outside even when it’s raining. Finally, the comfortable handle lets you carry this speaker from room to room.