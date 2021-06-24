Cancel
Full Color Paper-Like Tablets

By Michael Hemsworth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reinkstone R1 e-paper Android tablet is a compact piece of technology for avid users looking to enjoy their favorite content in an immersive manner. The tablet features an ultra-slim construction that is integrated with Natural Low Light technology in order to help users read more comfortably at night or even in direct sunlight. The display features a full-color spectrum that is easier on the eyes than conventional tablets, which makes it more applicable for users who spend extended periods reading on their device.

