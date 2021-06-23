Allyson Felix, who clinched her spot on the U.S. track & field team earlier this week for her fifth Olympic Games, announced the launch of her shoe company Saysh on Wednesday. Felix left her longtime partnership with Nike in 2019 after a dispute over the company's lack of maternity protections following the birth of her daughter in November of 2018. She signed an apparel deal with Athleta, which remains in place, but was unable to find a sneaker sponsor and created her own.