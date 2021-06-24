Cancel
BOE Balances Recovery Boost Against Inflation: Decision Guide

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England has a big task on Thursday, balancing the need to keep the economy recovering while limiting inflation and speculation about rising interest rates. The build up to the Monetary Policy Committee announcement due at 12 p.m. London time has been dominated by a jump...

Businessinvesting.com

Fed’s Rosengren Says 2022 Rate Hike in Play as Job Market Heals

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The Federal Reserve might consider an interest-rate hike from near zero as soon as late 2022 as the labor market reaches full employment and inflation is at the central bank’s goal, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said.“The criteria is that we have a sustainable inflation rate, that’s 2% or above, and that we’re at full employment,” Rosengren said in a broadcast interview with Yahoo Finance. “I do expect that it’s quite possible that we will see that by the end of next year, but it does depend on whether the economy progresses as strongly as I’m expecting.”
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Post-pandemic recovery amid rising inflation

Higher inflation in the US and globally, fear of quantitative easing, a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus and the slow pace of vaccination are key factors that will cause higher volatility in the equity market. They are likely to dampen market sentiment, especially concerns surrounding the US inflation rate. Inflation...
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Inflation Isn't All It Takes To Boost Gold

The actions by the Federal Reserve over the past year have led many to assume that much higher inflation is a foregone conclusion. This leads to a further expectation that much higher gold prices are imminent. That sounds logical, but it is not that simple. There is a relationship between...
Businessfarmweeknow.com

Inflation running well above Fed's target

Inflation eased slightly to 2.2% this month compared to May when it hit a seven-year high of 2.4%. But that’s still well above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% and raises questions of how soon the central bank may raise interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a U.S. congressional...
Westminster, COStreetInsider.com

Dollar edges higher as investors await U.S. payrolls

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar drifted higher on Monday in generally thin trading, with many investors on the sidelines ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which could determine the path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report a gain of 690,000...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Businessinvesting.com

Weekly Outlook: U.S. NFPs, EZ CPIs And Central Bank Speakers

There is no central bank meeting scheduled for this week, but we will get to hear from several ECB and Fed policymakers, from whom we may get more hints and clues as to how they intend to move forward in terms of monetary policy. As for the data, Eurozone’s CPIs...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Slightly up after US Inflation Data Tempered Bets for Early Monetary Policy

Gold yesterday settled up by 0.12% at 46925 after U.S. inflation data tempered bets for early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Two Fed officials warned that inflation could rise more than policymakers expected in the near term. They spoke after Fed chief Jerome Powell said inflation would not be the only factor determining interest rate decisions.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Hit with Dovish Fed Rhetoric Ahead of NFP Report

The US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to retain the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as a slew of Fed officials endorse a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may prop up the Greenback as employment is expected to increase for the sixth consecutive month.
Businessinvestorsking.com

Dollar Firm as Traders Brace for U.S. Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises. Early Asia trade was steady, with the euro pinned below its 200-day moving average at $1.1930...
BusinessMySanAntonio

BOE warns against tightening too soon as inflation surges

The Bank of England pushed back against speculation that a surge in U.K. inflation means it's preparing to boost interest rates, saying the economy still needs support to recover from the pandemic. The central bank warned against "premature tightening," toughening its language on the need to maintain stimulus. The remarks...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BoE sees inflation breaking 3% but keeps the stimulus taps open

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said inflation would surpass 3% as Britain's locked-down economy reopens, but the climb further above its 2% target would only be "temporary" and most policymakers favoured keeping stimulus at full throttle. Sterling fell as the BoE's nine monetary policymakers voted 8-1...
Stocksmarketpulse.com

European bourses rise on recovery optimism, FTSE lags ahead of BoE

European stocks are pushing firmly higher amid optimism surrounding the economic recovery and as investors look ahead to the Bank of England rate decision. The German Dax closed 1.1% lower on Wednesday at 15,450. However, the index is rebounding today, having found its mojo as business confidence soars. The closely-watched IFO business climate index rose to 104 in June, up from 102.9 in May, ahead of the 103.6 increase forecast. The strong data comes as the third wave of Covid receded and pandemic restrictions were lifted.
Businessactionforex.com

Pound On Hold Ahead Of BoE Decision

The British pound is unchanged on Thursday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3957, down 0.01% on the day. All eyes are on the Bank of England, which will set the key interest rate later in the day. With the economy reopening, investors are carefully watching for any hints from the bank about a tightening in policy earlier than expected. Economic indicators, such as the May PMIs, indicate that the recovery continues to gain traction. As well, inflation has been increasing, and the markets were all abuzz when US inflation surged. UK inflation rose to 2.1%, which is noteworthy because it breached above the BoE’s inflation target of 2.0%. We can expect the bank to address higher inflation at today’s meeting. At the same time, Covid has resurged in the UK, to the extent that the much-anticipated Freedom Day, scheduled for June 21, has been delayed for four weeks.