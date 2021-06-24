Exclusive interview: Shaunagh Brown and Ugo Monye on why rugby must leave past behind
Pulling their best smiles for the camera and quivering with giggles, Shaunagh Brown and Ugo Monye are standing back to back in a suite at Twickenham Stoop. Monye, the former England winger-turned-rugby pundit, is in a jovial mood and, after a minute of camera clicks, he cannot hold back any longer. Knowing he will send the England and Harlequins prop into a roar of laughter, he states the obvious. “Our bums are... touching,” he says, as the pair erupt into a fit of hysterics.www.telegraph.co.uk