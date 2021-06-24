Exclusive interview: Shaunagh Brown and Ugo Monye on why rugby must leave past behind

I am Farzaneh Dehghani Unarti, who started playing gymnastics at the age of 4 and started taekwondo at the age of ten, and after a few years of training, I was able to get dan 1 in taekwondo in 2002. Then I got interested in wushu, which associated competitions were held for the first time in Iran and because of my sports background I won the first place in the provincial competitions and also my sister was able to win the wushu championship due to her karate background and we for the first time In 2003 became the first champion sisters to win a medal at the Asian Games in Singapore as the Iranian national team.