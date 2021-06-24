Wednesday's preps: Lady Dees shut out Keokuk

Allison Major makes a throw to first base during action for the Albia High School softball team earlier this season at Fairfield. Scott Jackson/The Courier

ALBIA — Mackenna Jones drilled a three-run homer for the 13th-ranked Lady Dees while pitching a two-hit shutout against the Chiefs in a 14-0, four-inning non-conference victory at the Monroe County Sports Complex.

Ashley Beary went 3-3 while scoring a pair of runs, jump-starting a strong start for Albia with a nine-run opening inning. Sydney Hoskins added three hits and drove in a run while Addison Halstead went 2-3, driving in two runs and scoring once.

Albia (14-5) heads to the Pella Sports Park on Saturday to play in Pella Christian's home tournament. The 13th-ranked Lady Dees will face Belle Plaine after opening the tournament against Grinnell at 8:30 a.m.

No. 10 (1A) Sigourney 11, Iowa Valley 0

MARENGO — Carly Goodwin collected four hits at the plate while allowing just two hits in the pitching circle for the 10th-ranked Savages, striking out 10 batters to secure a five-inning win to keep Sigourney atop the South Iowa Cedar League standings.

Macy Fisch homered and drove in three runs, helping Sigourney put away the road league win. Ava Fisch and Madi Richard both doubled, singled and scored twice with Fisch adding an RBI keeping the Savages (16-8, 11-1) on pace to bring home a SICL title.

Melcher-Dallas 7, Centerville 2

MELCHER — Gabriella Drummondo drove in two runs with a single to left in the second inning before scoring on a double by Riley Enfield, helping the Saints put away a non-conference win over Centerville after opening the day earning a 14-0 Bluegrass Conference victory over Mormon Trail in a game postponed from the previous night.

Kiera Klum singled to open the game for the Redettes and scored on an error in the first inning after stealing third base. Claire Mathews singled with two outs in the third and scored on an error after reaching second base on a passed ball, pulling Centerville within 3-2.

Centerville (4-18) head to Moravia's triangular tournament on Saturday. Before facing No. 10 (1A) Sigourney at approximately noon, the Redettes will open the tournament against the Mohawks at 10 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Albia 8, Keokuk 1

ALBIA — Hunter DeMoss delivered three hit, driving in two runs while scoring twice for the Blue Demons in a non-conference win over the Chiefs at Boyd Brittian Field.

Nathaniel Wynn added three hits, including a double, while driving in one run and scoring once. Tein Thiravong went 2-3 at the plate for Albia with two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Blue Demons head to the Ferguson Sports Complex in Keosauqua on Saturday. Albia (9-10) will face Van Buren County at Fred Perkins Field starting at 10 a.m.

Sigourney 6, Iowa Valley 1

MARENGO — Cade Molyneux collected three hits, doubling in a run in the seventh before stealing home to close out a South Iowa Cedar League win for the Savages.

Levi Crawford added two hits and scored a pair of runs. Josh Mohr went 2-4 for Sigourney (13-3, 10-2 SICL), scoring a run in the opening inning on a two-out single by Molyneux.

Mount Pleasant 18, Davis County 2

MOUNT PLEASANT — Seven straight hits highlighted a huge rally for the Panthers as 13 batters reached base before the first out could be recorded by the Mustangs in the bottom of the third, helping Mount Pleasant score 14 runs in a four-inning non-conference win.

Gavin McCall's sacrifice fly to left brought in Carson Maeder, who returned to action this week for Davis County (9-12) after suffering an elbow injury during the state track meet last month. Easton White scored the second run of the game for the Mustangs, coming home on an error in the fourth inning.