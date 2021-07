VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Netcoins.ca, a subsidiary of BIGG Digital Assets (CSE:BIGG)(OTCQX:BBKCF) today issued a statement disputing the World Bank's stance on El Salvador's cryptocurrency plan. According to this Ars Technica article, the World Bank is opposed to the Central American country's efforts to officially recognize Bitcoin as currency. As part of their effort, El Salvador's government passed a law to accept bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar. A World Bank spokesperson told Reuters. 'While the government did approach us for assistance on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings.'