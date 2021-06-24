Despite game one loss, Bucks fans remain optimisitic

Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Milwaukee, National Basketball Association, Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Willy Hernangómez, Justin Holiday, Seth Curry. The Knicks head to Milwaukee to take on the defending World Champion Milwaukee Bucks. The defending champs have been dealing with some notable injuries and also lost a good deal of their depth from last season. It really is just the Giannis and Friend show right now in Milwaukee, although Jrue Holliday is tentatively set to return to action tonight after missing five games with an ankle injury.
