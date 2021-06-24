CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Despite game one loss, Bucks fans remain optimisitic

By Adam Duxter
wglr.com
 2021-06-24

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, Wis. – Despite the Milwaukee Bucks falling to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night, Bucks fans are hopeful as the series moves forward. Others felt...

www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

Related
projectspurs.com

Key takeaways from Spurs’ loss to Bucks, first three games

We’ve all heard what has been said about moral victories in the past, but what can be taken away from the San Antonio Spurs’ 121-111 loss to the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday?. “Nobody likes to lose. That includes me, but I couldn’t be more proud of this...
NBA
Brew Hoop

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Thread

An early season clash between division foes doesn’t always lead to categorical takeaways, but with the Milwaukee Bucks filling in rotation gaps due to injury and the Indiana Pacers forging an identity under new coach Rick Carlisle, both sides should have something they can learn tonight. Can Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to evolve into a regular(ish) five? Can the Bucks avoid picking up any further knocks? Will Pat Connaughton cement his place as a member of Milwaukee’s “Big Four”? Will Malcolm Brogdon play fewer than 40 minutes tonight? Tune in to find out!
NBA
Canis Hoopus

Game Preview #4: Wolves at Bucks

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) at Milwaukee Bucks (3-1) After a disappointing loss at home on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to rebound (literally) tonight as they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks in their first road game of the 2021-22 season. Minnesota enters the evening sporting a 2-1 record, which was fueled by a solid dismantling of the Houston Rockets and then a series split with the Zion-less Pelicans.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks (3-1) play against the Indiana Pacers (3-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Milwaukee Bucks 119, Indiana Pacers 109 (Final) Jonas Valanciunas on BI’s shots late to close out the game:. “When I see him go into his middy, I feel confident. I don’t even go for the offensive boards...
NBA
chatsports.com

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks

The Spurs make the penultimate stop of their three-game road trip this Saturday as they look to even the score in round two with Milwaukee after a close contest between the clubs a week ago. Though San Antonio kept pace with the reigning champions for the better part of two-and-a-half quarters, weathering several runs along the way, the Eastern Conference powerhouse eventually pulled ahead and never looked back.
NBA
southernillinoisnow.com

Hot Jazz hand Bucks third straight loss

UNDATED (AP) — The defending NBA championship have suffered their third straight loss. Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz bounced back from their first loss of the season to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 107-95. Mike Conley added 20 points, Jordan Clarkson had 15 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 14.
NBA
doorcountydailynews.com

All tricks no treats in Bucks' loss to Jazz

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their losing streak reach three as they fell to the Utah Jazz 107-95 on Halloween night. The Bucks remain shorthanded with Khris Middleton missing Sunday's game due to sickness and Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Donte DiVincenzo sitting on the shelf due to injury. It has shown in their shooting percentage from behind the arc, which Bucks.com says has dipped below 30 percent during the losing streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points while Grayson Allen poured in another 18 points in the loss. The Jazz got 28 points from Donavan Mitchell and another 20 from Michael Conley in the win the night after they lost for the first time this season to the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#The Atlanta Hawks#Channel 3000
wsau.com

Bucks Blow Big Lead In Loss To Knicks

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks continue to struggle with a short-handed squad and dropped a 113-98 game to the New York Knicks on Friday night at Fiserv Forum. It was their fourth straight home loss. Jrue Holiday was back from his sprained ankle but the Bucks wers still...
NBA
chatsports.com

2021-22 Game Thread: Knicks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Milwaukee, National Basketball Association, Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Willy Hernangómez, Justin Holiday, Seth Curry. The Knicks head to Milwaukee to take on the defending World Champion Milwaukee Bucks. The defending champs have been dealing with some notable injuries and also lost a good deal of their depth from last season. It really is just the Giannis and Friend show right now in Milwaukee, although Jrue Holliday is tentatively set to return to action tonight after missing five games with an ankle injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

In bombshell ESPN report, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a choice. He chose to defend Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Steve Kerr knew billionaire Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for at least 20 years when Lacob offered him the team's head coaching position. But that's not Kerr's only extra-rich buddy. He's also friends, or at least friendly with, fellow University of Arizona alumus Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns. In the early 2000s, Kerr introduced Sarver to then-commissioner David Stern and put in a good word for him. Sarver became majority owner in 2004, and Kerr snagged a minority ownership stake. A few years later, Sarver further returned the favor and hired Kerr as Phoenix's general manager. Kerr left three years later; rumors of a falling out with Sarver were never substantiated, but certainly seemed (and still seem) plausible.
NBA
Complex

Suns Owner Robert Sarver Allegedly Asked Why Draymond Green Could Use N-Word, Proceeded to Repeat Word

ESPN published an explosive piece on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, detailing both his racist and misogynist behavior over the years,. Among the many revelations, former Suns coach Earl Watson accused Sarver of using racial slurs in the locker room. During one instance in particular, Watson said Sarver repeatedly used the n-word after the team lost to the Warriors in October, 2016.
NBA
Golf Digest

This Charles Barkley dagger of Zion Williamson was so funny it made Shaq cry

So far this (young) NBA season, we have yet to see Pelicans big boy/former Duke phenom Zion Williamson take the court. Williamson has been recovering from offseason foot surgery—a process that might take two to three more weeks, according to head coach Willie Green—and his presence has been sorely missed, as the Pelicans have slumped to a dismal 1-7, good for the dead last in the Western Conference.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy