Despite game one loss, Bucks fans remain optimisitic

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their losing streak reach three as they fell to the Utah Jazz 107-95 on Halloween night. The Bucks remain shorthanded with Khris Middleton missing Sunday's game due to sickness and Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Donte DiVincenzo sitting on the shelf due to injury. It has shown in their shooting percentage from behind the arc, which Bucks.com says has dipped below 30 percent during the losing streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points while Grayson Allen poured in another 18 points in the loss. The Jazz got 28 points from Donavan Mitchell and another 20 from Michael Conley in the win the night after they lost for the first time this season to the Chicago Bulls.

