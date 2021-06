Hyundai has risen from humble econo-car manufacturer to tech leader and industry giant in a matter of years and is at the forefront of green-energy development and green propulsion systems. The Korean manufacturer recently announced that it would stop developing new combustion engines, and its hydrogen-powered Nexo recently set a world record for the longest distance set by a hydrogen-powered vehicle on a single tank. With a wide range of EVs in the works, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5, things are looking up for the brand, and the recent announcement that its fuel cell generators will be used to power the world's first electric touring cars should boost its name even further.