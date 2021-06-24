Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

NOONAN | Is Colorado a bipartisan template?

By Paula Noonan
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 General Assembly passed 503 bills and killed 120 bills. On the way to that end point, legislators provided a number of surprising perspectives on their relative positions on the political scales from right to left and left to right. The number of passed bills shows the consistent power...

www.coloradopolitics.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Soper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noonan#Us House#Senate Republicans#Noonan#General Assembly#Democrats#Joint Budget Committee#Jbc#Gop#Democratic#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Colorado StateGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Colorado pot tax hike proponents get bipartisan endorsements

DENVER (AP) — A coalition that wants to ask Colorado voters to approve higher taxes on recreational marijuana to help children make up for learning losses during the pandemic and address tutoring and other special needs for low-income and disadvantaged children said Wednesday it's been endorsed by former Democratic and Republican governors.
U.S. Politicsnewsradiokkob.com

House GOP calls for Emergency Extraordinary Legislative Session

Santa Fe, NM (KKOB) –House Republican Whip Rod Montoya today formally requested that the Legislative Council Services draft a petition to convene the New Mexico Legislature in an Extraordinary Legislative Session as soon as possible in order to allocate some $1.75 billion dollars in federal COVID-19 relief. Governor Lujan Grisham vetoed more than $1.2 billion in federal relief funds that were approved by the Legislature earlier this year, asserting she has sole discretion in spending these federal COVID relief dollars. An extraordinary special session called for by the Legislature would allow the legislative branch an opportunity to either override the Governor’s vetoes or create a process where an agreement could be reached between the Legislature and the Governor as to how these federal dollars should be spent and then the Legislature would vote to approve such an agreement.
Politicsktoo.org

Alaska House speaker expresses confidence in effort to avert shutdown

Alaska House Speaker Louise Stutes expressed confidence on Friday that the House will vote on Monday to avert much of state government shutting down. Stutes, a Kodiak Republican, has been negotiating with House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton, a Palmer Republican, over what it would take to avoid a shutdown. Stutes said she and Tilton have worked well together, but they are still “fine-tuning” the details ahead of a vote.
Texas StatePosted by
WFAE

In Texas, Democrats And Voting Groups Aim For Federal Voting Protections

Republican lawmakers in Texas plan to try again to pass new restrictions on voting. A few weeks ago, their Democratic colleagues walked out of the state Capitol to block a bill. But stopping this upcoming effort could be harder. So voting groups and Democrats in Texas have set their sights on federal voting protections. Here's Ashley Lopez from member station KUT in Austin.
Politicstennesseestar.com

Arizona Legislature Overrides Ducey’s Veto

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 25-5 Thursday to override Governor Doug Ducey’s veto of a bill that made technical corrections to previously enacted laws. Ducey vetoed SB1635 along with 21 other bills a month ago, following through on a threat he’d made in May over the legislature’s failing to send him a budget. It was the first time in 40 years, the Arizona Senate has overruled the governor.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota lawmakers near deal on public safety budget bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota lawmakers say they are close to reaching a deal on the well-debated public safety budget bill on Saturday. The bill, which will include some policing changes, had become the toughest obstacle to completing the budget. DFL lawmakers had pushed for police oversight changes in the bill but have struggled to find common ground with GOP lawmakers. Lawmakers faced a June 30 deadline to avoid a lapse in funding for courts and prison.
Politicspinalcentral.com

GOP lawmakers rail against Ducey's emergency order

PHOENIX -- With some verbal slaps at how Doug Ducey has handled the current emergency, Republican lawmakers voted Friday to ask Arizona voters to give them the right to quash future declarations. The 31-25 party-line vote in the House comes even as Ducey's order, issued in March 2020 at the...
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes bill to ban testimony based on hypnosis

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has vetoed a bill that would have banned people who have been hypnotized from testifying in a criminal trial. Abbott expressed support for limiting the use of investigative hypnosis, when police attempt to put a victim or witness in a trance in order to improve their recall of a crime. He said he vetoed the bill last week, however, because the final version was too broad — a contention its backers reject.
PoliticsNBC Connecticut

Bipartisan Budget Signed Into Law

Connecticut has a two-year, $46.7 billion budget and it passed for the first time in four years with bipartisan support. “This budget sets a course for a strong, fiscally sound state government for the coming years and we did all of this in a bipartisan and collaborative way,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said.
PoliticsTemple Daily Telegram

House Democrats, staffers take Abbott to court over defunding

A group that includes Texas House Democrats and legislative staffers is asking the Texas Supreme Court to override Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent veto of a portion of the state budget that funds the Legislature, staffers there and legislative agencies. More than 50 Democratic members of the House signed a petition...
California StateGV Wire

California Lawmakers Seek to Remove ‘He’ From State Laws

When California Gov. Gavin Newsom was searching for a new attorney general earlier this year, state Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan looked up the job requirements and made a surprising discovery: In many instances, the law assumed the attorney general is a man. Sprinkled throughout the state code were references to “he”...
PoliticsScranton Times

Who needs Legislature?

The Republican legislative majorities at the state Capitol have abandoned even the pretense of legislating. Now, their strategy is to conduct an end run around Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf by governing by constitutional amendment. Wednesday, the Senate approved an amendment along party lines that would enshrine in the constitution the...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Bipartisan State Attorneys General Urge Congress To Pass Marijuana Banking Bill

Three state attorneys general and the top prosecutor for Washington, D.C. sent a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday, reiterating their support for legislation that would protect banks that service state-legal marijuana markets from being penalized by federal regulators. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is the chief sponsor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the House, while Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are carrying their chamber’s version. Both were reintroduced with substantial bipartisan cosponsor lists last month. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) led the new letter, which says that the signatories support the proposal and “encourage Congress to take action expeditiously.” AG Weiser previously expressed support for the bill, which passed the House but failed to pass the U.S. Senate: https://t.co/MId1AqUtfv@RepPerlmutter recently reintroduced the bill, and the attorneys general urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take action. — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) April 1, 2021 “Without access to traditional financial services, [state-legal marijuana businesses] operate exclusively or primarily in cash, making those businesses targets for criminal activity and hindering efforts to ensure regulatory and tax compliance and track financial flows,” they wrote. “This status quo—a rapidly expanding, multibillion-dollar national marketplace without access to the national banking systems—is untenable.” The Republican attorneys general of North Dakota and Ohio, as well as the Democratic attorney general of Washington, D.C., joined Weiser in signing the letter. It’s similar to a message that 34 top state prosecutors sent to congressional leadership in 2020. “To address an untenable status quo and recognize on the ground realities, we strongly urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take up and act upon the SAFE Banking Act,” the new letter says. “Our states’ ability to protect public safety and properly regulate this new and growing industry…
Utah StateRoll Call Online

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens fined by FEC for undisclosed contributions

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens has been ordered to pay a nearly $4,000 fine to the Federal Election Commission for failing to report $34,000 in last-minute contributions to his 2020 campaign. The FEC also levied a $15,000 fine against the Alabama Senate campaign of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the...
Texas StateKilleen Daily Herald

Texas Democrats sue Abbott after he vetoed legislative pay

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gregg Abbott last week vetoed part of the state budget, making good on his promise to not fund the salaries of legislators – and their staffs – after Democrats walked out of the last legislative session, ensuring that two of his priority bills didn’t pass.
Oklahoma StateTulsa World

Editorial: Oklahoma senators vote against For the People Act

The best chance for national election reform this year failed in the U.S. Senate Tuesday. On a 50-50 vote, the Senate refused to take up S1, the For the People Act. Under Senate rules, 60 votes were needed to break a Republican filibuster and consider the broad election reform package, which included online voter registration, tighter campaign finance requirements and limits on gerrymandering.