Professional services automation (PSA) software company Kimble Applications has hired FinancialForce, Workday and BMC veteran John Breul as vice president of alliances. Breul joins the PSA software company at a key time. Private equity firm Accel-KKR acquired Kimble Applications in March 2021. The acquired business is one of several PSA software providers working within the Salesforce cloud and SaaS ecosystem. Key rivals in that sector include FinancialForce and Klient (formerly Krow Software), among others. Tanium and Salesforce have also partnered deeply on various IT management and business automation software developments.