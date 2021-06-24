Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cicero, IN

Nickel Plate Express partners with Lights Over Morse Lake for inaugural Cicero excursion

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nickel Plate Express is partnering with Lights Over Morse Lake to bring caboose rides to Cicero for the first time in five years. “We are excited to finally offer Nickel Plate Express rides boarding out of Cicero,” said Dagny Zupin, Nickel Plate Express Executive Director. “We’re thankful to Craig Bowen of F.C. Tucker Real Estate and Stacy’s Excavating for donating the time and materials to create a boarding platform and make our participation possible.”

readthereporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Noblesville, IN
Noblesville, IN
Traffic
City
Cicero, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excursion#The Nickel Plate Express#F C Tucker Real Estate#The Cicero Ball Fields#Nickelplateexpress Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...