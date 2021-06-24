Nickel Plate Express partners with Lights Over Morse Lake for inaugural Cicero excursion
The Nickel Plate Express is partnering with Lights Over Morse Lake to bring caboose rides to Cicero for the first time in five years. “We are excited to finally offer Nickel Plate Express rides boarding out of Cicero,” said Dagny Zupin, Nickel Plate Express Executive Director. “We’re thankful to Craig Bowen of F.C. Tucker Real Estate and Stacy’s Excavating for donating the time and materials to create a boarding platform and make our participation possible.”readthereporter.com