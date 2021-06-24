Biotech firm selects new HQ space in Fishers
Quantigen is latest in series of life science firms growing in city. Quantigen Biosciences, a specialty contract research organization focused on medical diagnostics and device development through pharmaceutical and biotech industry partnerships, has announced its plans to relocate and expand its headquarters from its existing location to a 40,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility located at the Round Room building in Fishers, 10300 Kincaid Drive.readthereporter.com