Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pullman, WA

Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

University of Idaho President Scott Green released finalized plans for a mandatory furlough program last week intended to address a 5-percent budgetary holdback related to the coronavirus pandemic. However, leaders with the local affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers expressed disappointment the move did not exempt university employees who earn less than $40,000 a year, among other complaints. The union also said Green took an 8-percent cut to his salary rather than the 10 percent they recommended. … For about 20 summers, Karen Schoepflin Hagen hit the road and showed off her quilts in gymnasiums and cafeterias across the Western U.S. Now, the quilts she’s made over the past 45 years — hundreds of them — cover the walls of the former Masonic Lodge in Genesee and are available for public viewing. The two-story building on the corner of Laurel Street and Ash Avenue is called Kascha Quilts — named after the first two letters in each of her names. Hagen, 76, lives across the street from the building.

dnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
City
Everett, WA
Pullman, WA
Education
State
Idaho State
City
Arlington, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#University Of Idaho#Pullman High School#Phs#Arlington High School#Roller Derby Experience#Deathcap Killers#The United Nations#Wsu#Libyans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.