Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

University of Idaho President Scott Green released finalized plans for a mandatory furlough program last week intended to address a 5-percent budgetary holdback related to the coronavirus pandemic. However, leaders with the local affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers expressed disappointment the move did not exempt university employees who earn less than $40,000 a year, among other complaints. The union also said Green took an 8-percent cut to his salary rather than the 10 percent they recommended. … For about 20 summers, Karen Schoepflin Hagen hit the road and showed off her quilts in gymnasiums and cafeterias across the Western U.S. Now, the quilts she’s made over the past 45 years — hundreds of them — cover the walls of the former Masonic Lodge in Genesee and are available for public viewing. The two-story building on the corner of Laurel Street and Ash Avenue is called Kascha Quilts — named after the first two letters in each of her names. Hagen, 76, lives across the street from the building.