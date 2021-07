The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The Phoenix Suns are a young team that’s never been in this position before — not Devin Booker, not Deandre Ayton, not Mikal Bridges and not Cam Johnson, all of whom are playing in their first postseason, and not even Chris Paul, who has never made it to an NBA Finals.