Seaside, CA

To Do 06.24.21

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIKE MANY OF MY VACCINATED FRIENDS, FAMILY AND NEIGHBORS, I’ve been enjoying being able to safely visit and catch up with people. Some reunions were easy. Meeting with my best friend was. We were people watching and eating pizza on my living room floor while re-watching Stranger Things in no time. Some were more difficult and offered a reminder of how much time has passed. While stuck in a car for hours with my mom, we had a conversation that got in depth and lasted more than 10 minutes. She spoke about her future, about finally cashing in on her vacation days, how tired she was all the time, and retirement.

