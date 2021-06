Clal acquires 49% stake in two London hotels from PPHE. Israel-based Clal Insurance has acquired a 49% stake in a new JV with PPHE (formerly Park Plaza Hotels Europe) for £113.7 million. The JV holds two assets, being the 645-room Park Plaza London Riverbank, as well as the £200 million, 343-room art’otel London Hoxton development project in Shoreditch. The deal values the Riverbank property and the all-in development cost budget of the art’otel at £542.3 million (€548,000 per room, less the value of some 5,000 sqm of office space in the art’otel project). The special purpose company will indirectly hold the real estate and operations of the two assets, and Clal will also invest a further £12.1 million into the art’otel project, which is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.