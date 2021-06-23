Cancel
Morganton, NC

Local briefs

News-Topic
 9 days ago

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced that Jack Thomas “JT” Spears of Hibriten High School is the male recipient for the state level 2021 Willie Bradshaw Scholarship. Spears participated in men’s tennis all four years and also ran cross country. Spears was named team MVP following his sophomore tennis season. Outside of athletics, Thomas is active in his community and plays the piano. He plans to attend Mississippi College, where he hopes to study Biomedical Science.

