TV Schedules

Jasmine, Lila and Pinkalicious are inspired by fashion designs to create their own, unique outfits! But when Pinkalicious' design comes apart at the seams, she learns that with a little innovation, she can create an even more pinkaperfect dress! / A baby pinka bear has been born at Pinkville Zoo! Pinkalicious, Peter and friends bring home-made baby gifts to the new arrival, who turns out to be a shy little cub. Pinkalicous learns that with a little patience - and some sweet singing - the baby pinka bear is ready to say hello!tv.azpm.org