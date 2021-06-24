Glacier Lake graduates two with speeches and talent show

ST. IGNATIUS — In an outdoor event with a festive garden atmosphere, Elina Moore and Rachel Brown graduated from Glacier Lake School in St. Ignatius in a combined ceremony and talent show June 16. Diplomas were presented by school co-founder and staff member Lisa Pavlock.

As a school emphasizing self-directed education, a Glacier Lake diploma requires students to complete a four-part thesis assessing their own readiness to move on into the world. The students said they grew a strong bond as they went through the thesis process together. They designed and personalized their own graduation ceremony.

Each graduate chose a guest speaker, an important person in their lives, to speak on their behalf, and then gave their own speeches, thanking those who helped them on their journey and hitting some of the high points of their educational and life experiences.

Rachel thanked family as well as “the coolest staff and some of the sweetest children I will ever meet,” and read “Peace Poem'' by John Denver.

Elina, whose guest speaker commended her for having dealt with many difficulties, including caring for family members through COVID, thanked family and friends for their support, and in a nod to the life skills she has learned, said, “I can’t wait to start this new exciting chapter in my life. It’s my story and I’m the author.”

The ceremony was preceded by an all-school talent show featuring art displays, singing and dance. Eleven-year-old student Robbie Gibbons directed and choreographed a ballet excerpt from “The Nutcracker,” the battle between the Rat King and mice and the Nutcracker and his army. Robbie then astonished the audience with a solo ballet/modern dance to the song “Traitor,” quickly changing into tie-dye afterward to join an eight-student troupe performing to “Dancing Queen.”

Several Broadway musicals were featured. Marina Kestner Pavlock sang “When He Sees Me” from “Waitress,” and joined Evelyn Pavlock Ferencz, Cede Hartung and Caden Olesen with “The Schuyler Sisters” from Hamilton. Multi-aged choirs sang “Edelweiss” from “The Sound of Music” and “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman.”