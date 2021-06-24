And the children shall lead them: Sporting Kansas City drowns Colorado Rapids 3-1 on a near perfect night

Broadcast: ESPN and SKOR North (coverage begins at 11:30 a.m.) On Wednesday night the Loons suffered a tough 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Just before the end of the first half, an accidental own-goal from Michael Boxall got the Whitecaps on the board and a goal from Brian White in the 63rd minute proved to be enough to lock in a win for the Canadian side. Fanendo Adi did end up scoring his first goal as a Loon and cut Vancouver's lead in half in the 91st minute, but it was too little too late. Next up, The Nicest Rivalry is back in Saint Paul this Sunday at noon and promises to be anything but. Now that the Loons are sitting just below the playoff line, they will have everything to play for in this game against a strong Sporting Kansas City side. With some of the last points of the season up for grabs, the Loons will need to make a quick turnaround from their trip to Vancouver and focus on getting a result at home to ensure a spot in the postseason.

