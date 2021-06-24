CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

And the children shall lead them: Sporting Kansas City drowns Colorado Rapids 3-1 on a near perfect night

By The Blue Statement
chatsports.com
 2021-06-24

Cover picture for the articleOn the evening famed goalkeeper hero Jimmy Nielsen was crowned the newest Sporting Legend in a pre-game ceremony, soccer was nearly as perfect as it...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City: Player ratings

Seattle hosted Sporting Kansas City for the second time this season and lost again, this time a 2-1 affair. To put it mildly, the game was rage fuel for observers who saw a slow start, poor coordination, tactical gaffes, and abjectly horribad refereeing become a veritable Mt. Rushmore of hurdles the home team could not overcome. A strong second half was punctuated by a number of key plays, almost all in favor of the away team, and Seattle will quickly move on to another game and attempt to put this fiasco behind them.
MLS
vavel.com

Seattle 1-2 Sporting Kansas City: Russell continues hot streak as SKC seals playoff spot

Sporting Kansas City clinched their tenth playoff berth in the last 11 seasons with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field. Remi Walter scored his first career MLS goal to give SKC the lead before Nicolas Benezet equalized in the 58th minute. Johnny Russell, in a rich vein of form, sealed all three points for the visitors in the 78th minute.
MLS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota United rallies for 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City

Trailing after just eight minutes, Minnesota United's 2-1 home comeback victory over Sporting Kansas City Sunday afternoon keeps it squarely in the MLS Western Conference playoff race now with just one more game to go. Loons coach Adrien Heath has maintained for weeks that everything will come down to the...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
chatsports.com

Sporting Kansas City Fight Their Way to Victory in Seattle

Sporting Kansas City entered Saturday’s match sitting in second in the Western Conference. SKC came into the match against the Seattle Sounders with high hopes of grabbing three points and gaining some ground on Seattle, the Western Conference leaders. Unfortunately, Sporting was forced to face that challenge without two of its best scorers with forwards, Alan Pulido and Daniel Salloi both missing the match due to injury. Seattle was also without some of their most noteworthy names with Raul Ruidiaz, Nico Lodeiro and Jordan Morris all unavailable for the match due to injuries.
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Los Angeles takes on Sporting Kansas City for conference battle

LA Galaxy (13-11-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (16-7-7, second in the Western Conference) Sporting Kansas City -125, Los Angeles +313, Draw +280BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City takes on the LA Galaxy in a matchup of two of the top Western Conference teams. Sporting Kansas City...
MLS
Salina Post

Kansas City NWSL match with NJ/NY Gotham ends 1-1

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City NWSL took on NJ/NY Gotham at Legends Field as it picked up its seventh-straight positive result at home. Although Gotham was able to capitalize first in the 25th minute from Forward Margaret Purce, Kansas City battled back to earn a penalty kick that Captain and Defender Kristen Edmonds slotted home to equalize the game at 1-1 and notch her first goal of the season. The result held after the full 90 minutes with both teams leaving with a point in the standings.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Los Angeles Daily News

Galaxy visits Sporting Kansas City, the first of two tough road games

The Galaxy’s playoff hopes could come down to how things go in the next two road games. Unfortunately for the Galaxy, the stops are two of the more difficult places for the opposition to play. First up, the Galaxy visits Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday (5:30 pm., FS1). In the...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Vermes
Person
Roger Espinoza
Person
Khiry Shelton
Person
Tim Melia
Person
Gianluca Busio
Person
Jaylin Lindsey
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Broadcast: ESPN and SKOR North (coverage begins at 11:30 a.m.) On Wednesday night the Loons suffered a tough 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Just before the end of the first half, an accidental own-goal from Michael Boxall got the Whitecaps on the board and a goal from Brian White in the 63rd minute proved to be enough to lock in a win for the Canadian side. Fanendo Adi did end up scoring his first goal as a Loon and cut Vancouver's lead in half in the 91st minute, but it was too little too late. Next up, The Nicest Rivalry is back in Saint Paul this Sunday at noon and promises to be anything but. Now that the Loons are sitting just below the playoff line, they will have everything to play for in this game against a strong Sporting Kansas City side. With some of the last points of the season up for grabs, the Loons will need to make a quick turnaround from their trip to Vancouver and focus on getting a result at home to ensure a spot in the postseason.
UFC
Miami Herald

Rapids beat Dynamo 1-0 to move into 3-way tie for West lead

Dominique Badji scored in the 58th minute and the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamos 1-0 on Sunday to tie Sporting Kansas City and Seattle for the Western Conference lead. Badji accepted a pass just inside the box and turned to left foot it low into the far corner, helping...
MLS
FanSided

New York City FC: Valentín Castellanos leads team to 3-1 win over Miami

On Saturday, New York City FC traveled down to the Sunshine State to take on Inter Miami CF. The Pigeons were looking to continue their streak after winning two in a row and clinch a spot in the playoffs before the final weekend of the regular season. Like their previous two matches, this fixture had to be treated like a playoff game, and once again, the pressure was on.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Sporting Kansas City#Children
KVUE

Austin FC beats Kansas City 3-1 in final home match of season

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC triumphed over Sporting Kansas City with a score of 3-1. Sebastian Driussi scored on a wide-open header 30 seconds into the game and Austin went on to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Wednesday night. Jared Stroud assisted on the first goal and scored the...
MLS
CBS Seattle

NWSL Playoffs Start Sunday; Carli Lloyd Possibly Playing In Last Match

(CBS New York) — The National Women’s Soccer League playoffs kick off this Sunday, November 7. The action starts with quarterfinal matchups between the fourth-seeded Chicago Red Stars and fifth-seeded NJ/NY Gotham FC and between the third-seeded Washington Spirit and sixth-seeded North Carolina Courage. The former matchup will air on CBS Sports Network and the latter on Paramount+. The Red Stars, led by Mallory Pugh, Casey Krueger, Sarah Gorden and Kealia Watt, will be making their sixth-straight playoff appearance. Gordon, one of the team’s top defenders, played every minute of the team’s 24 matches this season. Gotham FC features soccer legend...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Revolution Will Show Off Supporters’ Shield After Sunday’s Regular Season Finale At Gillette

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution will wrap up their regular season Sunday afternoon with a big celebration at Gillette Stadium. It won’t be too big, though, since the Revs still have to accomplish their big goal of the season: Winning the franchise’s first MLS Cup title. But when the team is done taking on Inter Miami FC on Sunday to conclude the regular season, the Revs will celebrate the club’s first Supporters’ Shield with some of their most passionate supporters. New England’s historic 2021 regular season will conclude with the team hoisting the Supporters’ Shield in an on-field ceremony. The...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy