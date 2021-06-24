Drug investigation leads to arrest
A 58-year-old Pillager man was arrested Tuesday, June 15, following an ongoing investigation into the sales and use of drugs. The Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Crow Wing County Lakes Area Drug Investigation Division Task Force conducted a search warrant at a residence in Sylvan Township in rural Pillager. Drug agents seized 9.7 grams of methamphetamine, 324 grams of marijuana, three dosage units of a schedule II controlled substance, two dosage units of a schedule IV controlled substance, 15 dosage units of a legend drug, 2 grams of marijuana wax, 12 marijuana plants and ammunition.