Opinion/Letter: 'Servitude' provided benefits for this draftee

By Letter to the Editor
Daily Progress
 4 days ago

This is in response to the June 14 letter comparing the military draft to involuntary servitude and suggesting that in the future, our daughters might be conscripted (“Expanding the draft is of serious concern,” The Daily Progress). I speak only for myself. I lost my student deferment in May 1968....

Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Expanding the draft is of serious concern

The Daily Progress story “High court asked to review draft registration law,” June 7, should concern anyone who has teenaged daughters or sisters. The U.S. Supreme Court could decide as soon as June 14 if young women also should be required to register for a draft, along with young men, and sent to fight future wars.
Festivalnewportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Don't forget Major General Gordon Granger's role in Juneteenth

Don't forget Major General Gordon Granger's role in Juneteenth. Recently, news media have been attentive to reporting details of the impending new federal holiday, “Juneteenth,” the 19th of June. That day, in 1865, in Galveston, Texas, a Major General of the Union Army stood on the balcony of a two story building and addressed the local population. His troops had occupied the city a few days before, and that US Army officer had thus become the most senior government official in the entire state of Texas.
Daily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Necessary change is tough, but worth it

Resurrection, transformation, and other cycles of change are evident all around us. Cicadas are emerging after spending 17 years underground, social gatherings are resuming, and it looks as if some of Charlottesville’s idols to white supremacy will be removed. So many things about our common life and the natural world...
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: New statue should recognize war's grief

Charlottesville indeed is now defined by Aug. 12, 2017, and by the city’s Civil War legacy. That said, I offer a proposal. First, having been fortunate in childhood to befriend a legendary sculptor, I can venture to say that sculptors are against destroying statues. In spite of all, our pair of statues are major art. So if an offer is made to take them, it should be pursued.
GardeningWicked Local

OPINION: Letter to the editor

In response to 'How to eradicate Japanese knotweed'. In Donna Lane’s June 4 piece, “How to eradicate Japanese knotweed,” I learned that she, a master gardener and member of many horticultural organizations, advocates the use of a known carcinogen: Roundup, aka Agent Orange, the Vietnam-War era herbicide and documented carcinogen. She also provided explicit instructions.
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: On what basis do we decide who is 'gifted'?

Re: “86% in grades 3-11 ID’d as gifted,” The Daily Progress, June 14 online, June 15 in print:. Beverly Clayton, the gifted coordinator for Charlottesville schools, described “an inclusive … process” for identifying gifted students under a new initiative. From the numbers alone, it looks as if each ethnic group...
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Good's vote on police merits only contempt

Fifth District Rep. Bob Good has sunk to a new low. He recently joined just 20 other congresspersons (all Republicans) in voting against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the law enforcement officers who attempted to defend our U.S. Capitol against the rioting insurrectionists who stormed and ransacked the building on Jan. 6, resulting in the deaths or injuries of many officers.
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Interfaith compassion shows itself in action

March 18 was a sad day at Congregation Beth Israel, as Charlottesville's Jewish community said goodbye to Carmi Weiner Gutherz, the beautiful and accomplished wife of Senior Rabbi Tom Gutherz. The synagogue was filled to capacity as Rabbi Rachel Schmelkin conducted the funeral service, during which Carmi's brother, a close...
Income TaxBuffalo News

Letter: Change the system benefiting wealthy

Growing up, the “Golden Rule” was cited again and again in school and at home and I have earnestly tried to live by it but as I grew older another version became dominant in my understanding, to wit: “The one with the gold makes the rules.” Sadly, I recognize it as the operating principle in our political and business world.
Needham, MAWicked Local

OPINION/LETTER: Re-opening letter to the community

The staff at the Center of the Heights are thrilled to announce our re-opening on July 6, 2021. The past year has been challenging, and we have been honored to serve our seniors from a safe distance through home delivery and virtual programming. It is with great joy that we begin the steps to reunite as we prepare to open our doors!
LotteryPost Register

Opinion: Updating land plans would benefit hunters

As a hunter, I normally keep my eyes on the mountains. In May, however, my focus turns to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s big game proclamations in search of the best hunting tags, which are offered via lottery each spring. Anticipation of the hunt reaches its crescendo each fall, but my eagerness to hunt catches fire in May.
Exeter, NHSeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: Let's get our priorities straight

Probably the "most serious domestic problem" is what is happening on the southern border between the U.S. and Mexico, writes Irving Glater (Exeter News-Letter, June 11). More serious than over 600,000 Americans dying from COVID? More serious than over 37 million Americans living in food insecure households as a result of increasing disparity of income? More serious than the attack on our electoral system, the basis of our democracy?
Rockport, MAGloucester Daily Times

Letter: Generational benefits of Long Beach

The Long Beach community has been a part of Rockport for more than 100 years. We are residents paying taxes and land rent. Generations of families have made many contributions to the town. The most obvious is the more than $2 million we contribute to the town budget annually. I...
PoliticsArkansas Online

OPINION | LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank the GOP

June 19th marks the anniversary of the day in 1865 when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, Texas, -- nearly two years after the Proclamation issued by Republican President Abraham Lincoln. The Juneteenth holiday that honors Americans of African descent is rooted in the emancipation of enslaved Africans. As...
EducationMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Wider range of reading benefits all

I have worked as a freelance copy editor for textbook publishers for over 20 years. I have read hundreds of textbooks and worked for nearly every textbook publisher in America. Never have I come across anything that might remotely be called “critical race theory.” The textbooks I proofread teach almost exactly the same milquetoast history I was taught as a Montana elementary school student in the 1980s. Those who invest energy in opposing CRT might first ask if such a thing even exists in K-12 education — and secondly who benefits from their outrage.
Oroville, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Citizens of Oroville, voice your opinions

Citizens of Oroville, what do you think was the intended use of Measure U’s 1% sales tax? What do you think is the role of the Citizen’s Oversight Committee? Do you find value in the Arts, Planning and Parks Commissions? Do you think the current council is responding to our city’s needs? Would you like to see a hybrid solution to the Oroville Fire Department and CalFire proposals? Please come to the next city council meeting on July 6 and voice your opinions.
Income Taxtucson.com

Letter: Re: the June 14. article “National Opinion: Something is wrong”

Leonard Pitts is certainly right about something being wrong when working full time doesn't pay the rent. COVID exacerbated these and other problems. Fortunately, some solutions came with the recently passed American Rescue Plan. For example, the increases to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. The first makes it possible to cut child poverty in half, while the second ends the taxing of 5 million Americans INTO poverty. At this time these increases are temporary, but there are efforts in Congress to make them permanent. We can help by asking our members of Congress to vote to make these ladders out of poverty permanent. Otherwise, child poverty will double and five million of our fellow Americans will be taxed back into poverty when these increases run out. So take a few minutes to call your representative and senators (202-224-3121) to make sure these tax credit increases become permanent, to help end what is wrong.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Time to Focus on Facts, Not Opinions

Re: the June 13 article "Water worries should galvanize us." On May 29th Steller proclaimed; “No good reason for Tucson to raise water rates for some.” Today, Tim Steller reports; "I plan on tightening up my irrigation system this weekend.” Well, Tim, that individual response is not enough. Mr. Steller...