State Games to feature local players

Southern Lee’s Pierce Bouwman is one of 20 players selected for the Region 4 team that will compete in the State Games next week. John Cate | The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Spinners have taken center stage on the local baseball scene this summer, as collegiate summer baseball returned to the Sanford area. Next week will see an opportunity for several local high school players to return to competition.

Lee County head baseball coach Jevon Wade is one of three assistant coaches for the Region 4 team that will compete in the BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina, which holds a high school tournament annually in late June. The 2020 State Games were cancelled due to COVID-19, but the tradition resumes this summer.

The State Games’ high school baseball tournament will be held from June 28 through July 2. Some games will be played at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Boshamer Stadium, and others will be played at the Historic Durham Athletic Park. The event is a showcase for high school players to show off their skills, and more than 80 college and professional scouts will be in attendance.

The state is divided into eight regions for the tournament. Region 4 groups Lee and Harnett counties along with the Sandhills counties to the south. Each team is made up of 20 players from its region, who were selected by the coaching staff in tryouts during the spring. It is open to players who will graduate in the 2022-24 classes. The eight teams are divided into two pools, with the teams from each pool matching up on Friday, July 2.

Matthew Hunt of St. Pauls High School is the team’s head coach, with Sandy Thorndyke (Fairmont) and Jarrod Britt (Cape Fear) joining Wade as assistants.

Nearly half of the team is made up of players from the Herald coverage area. Wade is bringing three of his own players to the team in Cameron Cabe, Dylan Kelly, and Nolan Brown. Southern Lee’s Kale Scruggs and Pierce Bouwman are also on the team, as are the Union Pines trio of Micah Monaghan, Chance Purvis and Finley Spicer.

The tournament begins on Tuesday, but the teams will have workouts at the HDAP on Monday. Each of the eight teams will have a workout time that day, with Region 4 taking the field at 11:50 a.m.

The games will all be played at Boshamer Stadium. All pool games will be played under high school rules, at seven innings. On Tuesday, Region 4 plays in the third of the four games, at 3:45 p.m. against Region 5 (Piedmont Triad counties, plus Chatham). On Wednesday, they play in the first game of the day, at 10 a.m. against Region 6 (Charlotte area). They will again be in the first game on Thursday, July 1, this time against Region 1 (northeastern North Carolina).

The final games are on July 2. Each of the teams will be matched up against the team from the other pool who finished in the same position. The Nos. 3 and 4 teams will play first in five-inning games. At 2 p.m., the runners-up in each pool will play for the bronze medal, and at 4:30, the top seeds will play for the gold.

Admission is $7 per day if tickets are purchased online, or $10 on game day. A full tournament pass is also available. Visit https://app.racereach.com/form/42416 to buy advance tickets.