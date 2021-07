MONCURE — Alice Nunn Foushee, 87, of Moncure passed away Tuesday (06/22/21) at her home surrounded by her family. Alice was born in Roxboro on Oct. 15, 1933, as the oldest daughter of John and Betty Davis Nunn. The Nunn family moved to the Bells community in Seaforth until the government began building Jordan Lake; at which time they moved to Moncure where Alice met Russell Leon Foushee. They were married on Feb. 12, 1956.