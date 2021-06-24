$1k grant available to Sanford teachers

Sanford teachers have the chance to win up to $1,000 this year for classroom projects focused on science, technology, engineering or math, according to a news release from U.S. Cellular.

The mobile network company plans to donate $100,000 this summer to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization that helps local teachers find funding for classroom projects. The money will be available to teachers across eastern North Carolina and in other areas U.S. Cellular serves, the news release stated.

After a year of virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic, teachers are in need of support now more than ever, said U.S. Cellular spokeswoman Melissa McIntyre.

“A lot of teachers use money out of their own pockets to do extra things in the classroom,” McIntyre said. “It (this money) gives them the ability to do some extra things that make it fun in the classroom again. Coming out of hybrid learning, COVID, all of these things, we thought it was the perfect time to give them (teachers) the opportunity to do some things that might be really fun and innovative for the kids.”

A May survey conducted by U.S. found that half of parents think remote learning negatively impacted their child’s education, one in four parents feel their child needs tutoring over the summer and nearly 50% of parents are interested in extra help for their child.

“It’s great to work somewhere that really takes care of us and takes care of the community around us,” said Walker Graham, manager of the U.S. Cellular store in Sanford.

The company will match donations $1 for $1 while funds last, the release stated. Ten% of the funding will go toward projects addressing summer school needs.

Teachers can visit Donors Choose.org/teachers to request funding for their classroom projects.