Property tax drops, solid waste fees go up in 2021-22 budget

County residents will see a drop in the property tax rates but an increase in solid waste fees as a result of the 2021-22 budget adopted Monday by the Lee County commissioners.

The budget totals $83,880,842. The county tax rate will be shaved by 1.5 cents, effective July 1, dropping it from 77.5 cents per $100 of property value to 76 cents per $100 of property value.

Solid waste fees are increasing by $23.50, going from $107.50 to $131. The fee is included in the tax bills for residents in the unincorporated areas, County Manager John Crumpton has said.

In May, Crumpton recommended the increase, citing the financial position of the Solid Waste Division, which he called “not in good standing.”

The hike will help to boost dwindling reserves for the division that are being used because of higher costs, Crumpton said.

The increased expenses are the result of solid waste disposal; transporting trash from the convenience centers located in the county; and an increase in the processing fee for recyclable goods in the past two years, Crumpton said.

The Lee County Schools are scheduled to receive $19,290,524 in county money for the district’s current expense budget.

A special $10,000 allocation was added and will be used to fund a pilot incentive program for middle and high school teachers. It is designed to identify best practices to help boost the school district’s grades on the N.C. Department of Public Instruction Report Card, according to budget documents.