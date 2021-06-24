Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, NC

Lee's Carson Kelly named conference's best

By JOHN CATE jcate@sanfordherald.com
Posted by 
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5kYb_0adnXXpb00
Lee County’s Carson Kelly was named the 2021 Tri-County Conference Player of the Year after a tremendous season for the Yellow Jackets. John Cate | The Sanford Herald

Union Pines may have dominated play in the Tri-County Conference this spring, but the league’s coaches decided that the most dominant player wore blue and gold.

Lee County senior Carson Kelly was named as the TCC’s Player of the Year after an outstanding 2021 campaign in which his team finished second to the Vikings in conference play. Players from the top three teams in the conference made up most of the team, but Kelly was chosen as the top dog in a league with several college prospects and signees active throughout the season.

Kelly, who is bound for an NC State program which is flirting with a national championship in the College World Series, had a monster season both on the mound and at the plate for the Yellow Jackets, who went 9-5 this season. At the plate, he hit .585 (24-for-41), with 16 runs scored and 13 RBI. He was also his team’s top pitcher and won five of the Yellow Jackets’ nine victories, with a microscopic 0.35 ERA. In his final pitching performance, on June 8 in the team’s next-to-last game, he was throwing a shutout of arch-rival Southern Lee in the seventh inning. He was forced by the pitch count to leave the game after striking out 16 batters in 6 1/3 innings. He bid farewell to the Yellow Jackets three days later, when he led off the first inning for Lee by hitting a home run.

Three other Lee County players were named to the All-Conference team, but not all area teams have released their selections yet. We will have a full report on this in a later issue of the Herald.

The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
622
Followers
67
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Sanford Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kelly, NC
Lee County, NC
Sports
County
Lee County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Union Pines#Tcc#Vikings#Nc State#The Yellow Jackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
College SportsPosted by
CBS News

NCAA council recommends Division I board adopt interim name, image and likeness policy for student athletes

The NCAA Division I Council on Monday voted to recommended that the Division I board of directors adopt an interim name, image and likeness policy for student athletes when the board convenes on Wednesday. The vote comes after name, image and likeness (NIL) laws, which will allow student-athletes to monetize themselves, are set to go into effect on Thursday in seven states.