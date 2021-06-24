Lee's Carson Kelly named conference's best

Lee County’s Carson Kelly was named the 2021 Tri-County Conference Player of the Year after a tremendous season for the Yellow Jackets. John Cate | The Sanford Herald

Union Pines may have dominated play in the Tri-County Conference this spring, but the league’s coaches decided that the most dominant player wore blue and gold.

Lee County senior Carson Kelly was named as the TCC’s Player of the Year after an outstanding 2021 campaign in which his team finished second to the Vikings in conference play. Players from the top three teams in the conference made up most of the team, but Kelly was chosen as the top dog in a league with several college prospects and signees active throughout the season.

Kelly, who is bound for an NC State program which is flirting with a national championship in the College World Series, had a monster season both on the mound and at the plate for the Yellow Jackets, who went 9-5 this season. At the plate, he hit .585 (24-for-41), with 16 runs scored and 13 RBI. He was also his team’s top pitcher and won five of the Yellow Jackets’ nine victories, with a microscopic 0.35 ERA. In his final pitching performance, on June 8 in the team’s next-to-last game, he was throwing a shutout of arch-rival Southern Lee in the seventh inning. He was forced by the pitch count to leave the game after striking out 16 batters in 6 1/3 innings. He bid farewell to the Yellow Jackets three days later, when he led off the first inning for Lee by hitting a home run.

Three other Lee County players were named to the All-Conference team, but not all area teams have released their selections yet. We will have a full report on this in a later issue of the Herald.