Half of Idaho adults have received one vaccine dose

BOISE — Just more than half of Idaho adults have now received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine — about two months after the 50 percent mark was reached nationwide. Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch told reporters Tuesday that 50.2 percent of adults have received at least one vaccine dose but that the state is unlikely to meet the national goal of at least 70 percent by July 4. Still, she said Idaho continues to make gains in vaccination rates.