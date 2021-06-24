Cancel
Idaho State

Half of Idaho adults have received one vaccine dose

By Staff and Associated Press
Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE — Just more than half of Idaho adults have now received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine — about two months after the 50 percent mark was reached nationwide. Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch told reporters Tuesday that 50.2 percent of adults have received at least one vaccine dose but that the state is unlikely to meet the national goal of at least 70 percent by July 4. Still, she said Idaho continues to make gains in vaccination rates.

