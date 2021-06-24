Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, NC

Some building projects on schedule, others face delays

By NANCY MCCLEARY NMCCLEARY@SANFORDHERALD.COM
Posted by 
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago

County Manager John Crumpton had good and bad news Monday when he briefed the board of commissioners on various ongoing building projects.

Renovations at the Historic Lee County Courthouse are complete. That includes moving the office of District Attorney Suzanne Matthews into the building, Crumpton said.

The Lee County Clerk of Court is set to start operating from a second-floor office as renovations begin in the Main Courthouse Building, Crumpton said.

As the District and Superior courts begin reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, the building contractors have agreed to work a 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. schedule, Crumpton said.

“Work in the courthouse should take 60 to 90 days to complete,” Crumpton told commissioners.

Meanwhile, renovations continue at the Lee County Government Center on Hillcrest Drive and have forced the temporary relocation of several offices.

“The inside of the Government Center looks like a construction zone,” Crumpton said, describing it as “a mess.”

Demolition of the building’s smokestack is supposed to begin in coming weeks, he said.

Work in the Government Center is expected to be wrapped up in early 2022.

The Lee County Board of Elections Office is almost done moving from its location on North Steele Street to the 1500 block of Elm Street.

The new office will be located at 1503 Elm St., in the same building as the N.C. Division of Adult Probation and Parole.

New furniture is slated for delivery in coming weeks, Crumpton said.

Other projects haven’t fared as well.

New equipment for Kiwanis Children’s and Horton park has been delayed because of a shortage of materials, Crumpton said.

“We do not expect the equipment to be installed until mid-July,” he said.

Renovations at Bob Hales Center have stalled as a result of supply issues, Crumpton said.

Material needed to finish work on roll-up doors outside the building is on back-order.

That will delay the completion of the work until the end of July, according to Crumpton.

The first phase of work on the T-ball fields at O.T. Sloan Park is complete, Crumpton said.

“This has been a big hit with the families playing T-ball,” he said.

Work should be completed in the spring, he said.

The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
622
Followers
69
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Sanford Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, NC
Government
County
Lee County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Board Of Elections#Kiwanis Children#Bob Hales Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.