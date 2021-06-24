Some building projects on schedule, others face delays

County Manager John Crumpton had good and bad news Monday when he briefed the board of commissioners on various ongoing building projects.

Renovations at the Historic Lee County Courthouse are complete. That includes moving the office of District Attorney Suzanne Matthews into the building, Crumpton said.

The Lee County Clerk of Court is set to start operating from a second-floor office as renovations begin in the Main Courthouse Building, Crumpton said.

As the District and Superior courts begin reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, the building contractors have agreed to work a 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. schedule, Crumpton said.

“Work in the courthouse should take 60 to 90 days to complete,” Crumpton told commissioners.

Meanwhile, renovations continue at the Lee County Government Center on Hillcrest Drive and have forced the temporary relocation of several offices.

“The inside of the Government Center looks like a construction zone,” Crumpton said, describing it as “a mess.”

Demolition of the building’s smokestack is supposed to begin in coming weeks, he said.

Work in the Government Center is expected to be wrapped up in early 2022.

The Lee County Board of Elections Office is almost done moving from its location on North Steele Street to the 1500 block of Elm Street.

The new office will be located at 1503 Elm St., in the same building as the N.C. Division of Adult Probation and Parole.

New furniture is slated for delivery in coming weeks, Crumpton said.

Other projects haven’t fared as well.

New equipment for Kiwanis Children’s and Horton park has been delayed because of a shortage of materials, Crumpton said.

“We do not expect the equipment to be installed until mid-July,” he said.

Renovations at Bob Hales Center have stalled as a result of supply issues, Crumpton said.

Material needed to finish work on roll-up doors outside the building is on back-order.

That will delay the completion of the work until the end of July, according to Crumpton.

The first phase of work on the T-ball fields at O.T. Sloan Park is complete, Crumpton said.

“This has been a big hit with the families playing T-ball,” he said.

Work should be completed in the spring, he said.