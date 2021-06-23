Treva Mae Jones Kidd
BENNETT — Treva Mae Jones Kidd, 86, of Bennett died Tuesday (06/22/21) at First Health Hospice House. The funeral is 3 p.m. Friday at Beulah Baptist Church in Bennett with Dr. Neal Jackson and the Rev. Robert Lee Kidd presiding. Visitation is 2-2:45 p.m. Friday at the church, after the service in the fellowship hall and other times at the home of daughter Debbie Kidd Purvis, 603 Calvin Road, Robbins. People can sign the register from 1-5 p.m. Thursday at Joyce-Brady Chapel.www.sanfordherald.com