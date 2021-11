While pen has not been put to paper on a fresh Zach LaVine contract yet, it feels like only a matter of time. Whether it be LaVine’s role in recruiting talent to Chicago, his direct comments about staying with the organization, or Arturas Karnisovas’ clear commitment to LaVine at Media Day, all signs have pointed to a continued union between these two parties. And now NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson has practically said as much in a recent episode of the HoopsHype Podcast with Michael Scotto.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO