Bitwise celebrates 25 years of success

 4 days ago

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bitwise, a leader in next generation data-driven digital technology solutions, is celebrating 25 years of delivering value-led data-driven digitally enabled transformations for businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, and India. For the past two and a half decades, Bitwise has partnered with...

Businessmartechseries.com

ZorroSign Named Blockchain SaaS Innovator Of The Year At The UAE Business Awards 2021

ZorroSign, Inc, a leader in digital signature technology and the global provider of ZorroSign DTM—a secure platform delivering digital signature and digital transaction management, has been named “Blockchain SaaS Innovator of the Year 2021” at the UAE Business Awards 2021. This awards program honors the businesses and individuals that innovate...
BusinessBirmingham Star

Virtusa introduces 2021 Trend Almanac

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI/News Voir): Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced the findings of its fourth annual Trend Almanac. The Almanac, which is available now, features the technologies and developments that will dominate the business and consumer landscape through 2021.
Economymacaubusiness.com

Proxtera joins the Ariba Network with the Vision to Help Companies Buy Smarter

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 June 2021 – SAP (NYSE: SAP) announced that Proxtera, an intelligent and open global network of B2B marketplaces that creates seamless buying and selling opportunities and business services for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in Asia, is joining Ariba Network, the largest digital business network in the world. By joining Ariba Network, Proxtera will now be part of one collaborative, intelligent, global business network with access to new demand channels to grow its business in an increasingly digital and networked economy.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ExpressionMed CEO & Founder, Thiel Fellow, Meghan Sharkus Celebrates Five Years Of Successful Business

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressionMed is excited to celebrate five years of providing the diabetes community with fun and creative continuous glucose monitor (CGM) adhesives, which aim to build confidence and end the stigma around diabetes. The Minneapolis-based company will be celebrating their June 26 birthday with live Instagram and Tik Tok events featuring prominent people from the diabetes community, social media posts with memories from the company's history, a special anniversary sale, and the release of a brand-new ExpressionMed tape design.
Economythedallasnews.net

Guidance for Choosing Best Digital Marketing Training in Delhi

Choosing the best Digital Marketing training in Delhi, India can result in great chaos but having to get full exposure to it can also have a better outcome. Irrespective of how big or small your company is, you must keep a focus on digital exposure like never before. Ranging from positions and designations like a salesperson to web designer until fresh college graduates, anybody can learn Digital Marketing to improve their skills and career opportunities. Since there is a high availability of different resources which can contribute to your learning by seeking information from online platforms like Youtube, Blogs and Articles, live webinars, and many more. It is advised that you must choose the best Digital Marketing course in Delhi to learn all about marketing strategies, techniques and stay updated with top-class algorithms.
ScienceNature.com

Black scientist network celebrates successes — but calls for more support

A year after the first ‘Black in X’ campaigns debuted, organizers reflect on their fight against racism in academia, and the challenges ahead. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the wake of global protests against anti-Black racism last year, a movement emerged to celebrate Black...
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

T-Mobile is celebrating its 5G success with new 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer

T-Mobile has been absolutely killing it in the 5G race. The company recently announced that it reached its goal of bringing 5G connection to 300 million people before the end of the year – six months ahead of schedule. In a surprise celebration announcement, the company announced its plans for the all-new 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

How CIOs can help their organisations accelerate digital transformation

Companies know they need to accelerate digital transformation in response to changing customer expectations and behaviours, as well as the technological advances driven by the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, more than two-thirds (68%) of CEOs who responded to the global 2021 EY CEO imperative study are planning to make a...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Business Process-as-a-Service Market is Booming Worldwide with Accenture, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services

Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market. Players Profiled in the Business Process-as-a-Service Market Study: Accenture, Cognizant Technology Solutions, International Business Machines, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services.
Softwarejewishbusinessnews.com

Israeli Startup Tonkean Raises $50 Million Led by Accel

Tonkean declares that it enables enterprises to accelerate operational velocity. Tonkean is an Israeli startup which offers an Operating System for Business Operations of the same name. The company just raised $50 million in Series B funding, led by Accel. – Founded in 2015 by CEO Sagi Eliyahu and CTO...
EconomyCIO

The Hundred Year Blockchain Ledger: Planning for Success

At the most basic level, Blockchain enables companies to securely share and reconcile transactional data on an immutable digital ledger. When implemented on a cross-organization permissioned network, blockchain fosters trust in multi-company cross-business transactions, by ensuring each and every transaction is validated using a consensus algorithm before a new block can be added to the blockchain. This process uniquely ensures transparency, as well as data verification and security.
Economyhamburg-news.hamburg

Successful year for Hamburg News portal

The news portal "Hamburg News" increased its coverage in 2020 and scooped the German Brand Award. Hamburg News received a "Special Mention" in the category Excellent Brands - Non-Governmental Organizations & Public Affairs for its top-quality brand communication based on an innovative concept. Focus on Hamburg's forward-looking issues. "We have...
Economyvmblog.com

Acorio: Financial Services and Healthcare Lead in Digital Transformation Initiatives

Digital transformation efforts are increasing in every industry, but none more so than financial services and healthcare, according to findings in a new report by Acorio, an NTT DATA company and the largest pure-play ServiceNow Consultancy. The third annual Insight & Vision Report captures findings of nearly 500 professionals on digital transformation trends and ServiceNow adoption in their respective companies.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Digital Commerce Applications Market is Going to Boom with IBM, Adyen, Digital Goodie

The latest study released on the Global Digital Commerce Applications Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Digital Commerce Applications market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Worldclubofmozambique.com

Mozambique: More than 1,000 graduates apply for Generation Galp training programme

Applications, two thirds of which are from men, received from all provinces of Mozambique;. Contest covered young people aged up to 30 years with a degree or master’s degree in Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Communication, Marketing or similar;. Programme has been responsible for hiring more than 500 people by Galp...
EconomyStamford Advocate

HashCash to Provide Complete ICO Solution to UAE-Based Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Initial Coin Offering (ICO) has grown to be a convenient, hence, preferred mode of fund-raising given the surge in price and popularity of cryptocurrency. However, there is the business logic to be engineered into the infrastructure prior to the launch. This requires substantial expertise in the blockchain and crypto space.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Scr Catalysts Market 2021 Comprehensive Research Methodology, Regional Study And Business Operation Data Analysis By 2031

Global Latest Report SCR Catalysts Market: with growing significant CAGR during Forecast 2021-2031(Based on COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) Global SCR Catalysts Market Report offers an entire study of the Impact of COVID-19 on SCR Catalysts Market, Industry Outlook, Opportunities in Market, and Expansion By 2031 and also taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of this also as a future scenario of the worldwide SCR Catalysts industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and SWOT analysis are deployed by the researchers. They need also to provide accurate data on SCR Catalysts production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the general existing and future market situation.
Canceraithority.com

Cambridge University Spin-out Lucida Medical Joins GE Healthcare Edison Accelerator Programme

Cambridge start-up Lucida Medical has announced that it has joined the Edison Accelerator, a programme designed by GE Healthcare in partnership with innovation organisation Wayra UK, to support early-stage and technologically advanced businesses developing AI applications for healthcare. Participation in the Edison Accelerator programme is a major advance towards Lucida...
Boston, MAsuffolk.edu

Executive MBA Recognized for Excellence in Global Survey

In the recent QS Executive MBA Ranking survey, the Sawyer Business School's Executive EMBA ranked #41 in North America. The survey noted the EMBA’s particular strengths in two areas: One was career outcomes — in which the Business School ranked #23 in North America — which measures the average salary increase pre- to post-program and the percentage of the class receiving promotions within 12 months of graduating. The other was diversity, which measures both the percentage of female students and distinct number of nationalities.