Next week the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will converge not on Cannes but on the remote airwaves borne of the pandemic. There are advantages to this—less drain on time and travel cost to the South of France, the beauty of sitting in on sessions at your leisure—if you have any leisure—with a glass of remote rosé, and the ability to secure some amazing speakers more easily given they too don’t have to carve out the travel days in their own in-demand schedules. I talked with Phil Thomas, President of Ascential’s Marketing Division which comprises Cannes, to see just what to expect this year.