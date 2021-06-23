2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in ZIP Code 61802?

There were 38 offenders released on parole during 2020 who live near Illinois ZIP Code 61802, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Chambana Sun. The data shows 32 men and six women were released in the Urbana zip code. The median age of the parolees was 36. The youngest parolee was a 21-year-old man convicted of a crime involving one or more weapons in 2019, and the oldest was a 51-year-old man convicted of a crime involving alcohol in 2014.