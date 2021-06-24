Cancel
Spokane, WA

Somebody needs you: Laptop, DVD entertainment sought (copy)

The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago

The goal of Somebody Needs You is to match donors with the specific requests of needy Spokane residents. The list of requests is coordinated by the Volunteers of America in cooperation with recognized social service agencies in Spokane. If you have an item to donate, please contact the social service agency directly. Donors who can deliver items are especially appreciated. If someone you know needs help, contact a local social service agency provider.

Spokane, WA
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
