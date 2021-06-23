Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 03:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Northern Washoe County Thunderstorm Risks Rising, Then Another Big Heatwave Well if you needed another reminder that summer was indeed here, the next 7-10 days will provide that. Meandering low pressure over the region will help increase chances for thunderstorms through Thursday, followed by an expansive high pressure build-up that will lead to potentially record-setting temperatures next week. * Thunderstorms: Isolated storms are possible into this evening. While the best chances remain primarily near and east of Highway 95 in Nevada, a storm or two could form westward near Reno, Tahoe, and Carson City. Thursday is on track to be a more widespread thunderstorm day for much of the Sierra and Western Nevada. Moisture levels will increase into tomorrow such that locally heavy rain and flooding are possible from slow moving storms over the region. Strong gusty storm outflows could also produce localized blowing dust. * Anyone with outdoor plans the next few days, but especially Thursday, should monitor the forecast, try to do outdoor activities in the morning, and have a "Plan B" in case storms threaten. Given how dry vegetation is, new fire starts from lightning are possible. Also expect strong outflow winds, rapid temperature drops, and even some hail with these storms. * All eyes then turn to what could possibly be a major Western U.S. heatwave starting Sunday and lasting much of next week. Current indications are showing highs into the lower 100s for Western Nevada with highs in the 80s to near 90 for mountain communities. These could eclipse records Sunday through Wednesday. Confidence is high in heat health impacts especially for those outdoors for extended periods of time, and for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and homeless.