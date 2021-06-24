Wet Pets N Critters

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWet Pets N Critters is a locally owned and operated family business that was established in 1988. We decided to become an “adoption only” store for dogs/puppies and cats/kittens. We currently work close with the Humane Society of Northeast Texas to find loving homes for unwanted animals. This decision was the right thing to do for the animals and for our community in addressing the pet overpopulation problem. We also offer pet food, pet supplies, aquariums, fresh & saltwater fish, parrots, ferrets, chinchillas, hamsters, guinea pigs, reptiles and more! We LOVE PETS and we know that Pets Make Life Better!!! We offer custom aquarium design and installation services along with aquarium maintenance. We provide ANIMAL BIRTHDAY PARTIES for children of all ages.

