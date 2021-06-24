Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE: UBS Starts Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

UBS analyst Peter Grom initiates coverage on Newell Rubbermaid (NASDAQ: NWL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $33.00. The analyst comments "We believe NWL has laid the groundwork for continued organic growth momentum and margin expansion. With a favorable near-term set-up, as a normal back to school season this year should benefit NWL's largest and most profitable segment (Writing); with continued innovation-led market share gains, we see room for shares to re- rate higher."

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs#Nwl#Ubs#Nwl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

B.Riley Starts Herbalife (HLF) at Buy

B.Riley analyst Jeff Van Sinderen initiates coverage on Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) with a Buy rating and a price target of $70.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Herbalife click here. For more ratings news on Herbalife click here. Shares of Herbalife closed at $53.54 yesterday.
BusinessWKRB News

21,763 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. IndexIQ...
Businesstickerreport.com

UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Shares of Moncler stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: CL King Starts FormFactor (FORM) at Buy (correction)

CL King analyst initiates coverage on FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) with a Buy rating and a price target of $42.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on FormFactor click here. For more ratings news on FormFactor click here. Shares of FormFactor closed at $35.05 yesterday.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Sells $26,446.50 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL): Growth Slowdown, But Still Better Than Its Peers:

The Consumer Goods stock closed with direction of ↑ of its last trading at $19.71 while performing a change of 0.92% Gain on Monday, February 03, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades LPL Investment (LPLA) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein downgraded LPL Investment (NASDAQ: LPLA) from Conviction Buy to Buy with a price target of $170.00. The analyst comments "We continue to see LPL as an attractive business with a high-single-digit organic growth rate, expanding addressable market, and considerable EPS upside in a "normalized" rates environment. However, risks to spreads paid by the banks for sweep deposits amid significant liquidity in the system pose risks to 2022 EPS estimates (we are now marginally below the Street). Although the upside case remains intact (we see path to $14+ in EPS in 2024) and investors could ultimately look through rates-related revenue headwinds over the next 12-18 months, the downside case could also become more pronounced relative to other rate-sensitive stocks under our coverage (where the impact of low rates is fully in the run-rate). Our scenario analysis suggests that, at current levels, the market is not paying much for EPS optionality to the upside "“ partially reflective of these risks, while our upside scenario implies the stock could be worth ~$190 or 40% upside from current levels, keeping us Buy rated. In the report, we outline our framework across various rates scenarios and implications for the stock."
BusinessStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) at Buy

UBS analyst Peter Grom initiates coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Public Storage (PSA) at Neutral

UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith initiates coverage on Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $310.00. The analyst comments "PSA should benefit from industry tailwinds with its leading scale (2,500+ facilities), driving expected long-term same store growth of 3%. Plus, it should generate growth through acquisitions ($2.7 bn for 2022, $800 mm per year thereafter) & developments (ramping to $700 mm per year by 2026). But, we see this reflected in its valuation. PSA has provided increased transparency into its algorithm. We model annual FFO growth over the next 3 years of 8.1% (cons. 7.5%, long-term guidance of 6.7%-9.2%). From here, we believe it needs to provide evidence that its targets are achievable and beatable, while closing the performance gap with its peers (PSA's SS rev growth has trailed the industry avg by -90 bps over the last 8 years). With PSA trading at 25.4x NTM FFO (23% above its 3-yr avg), we think its risk/reward is balanced."
StocksStreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts Empower Ltd. (EMPW) at Buy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DA Davidson initiates coverage on Empower Ltd. (NYSE: EMPW) with a Buy rating and a price target of $16.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Empower Ltd. click here....
StocksStreetInsider.com

Raymond James Starts ZipRecruiter (ZIP) at Strong Buy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler initiates coverage on ZipRecruiter (NYSE: ZIP) with a Strong Buy rating and a price target of $36.00. The analyst commented, "Our positive fundamental view is based on:...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Starts Paymentus (PAY) at Overweight

Wells Fargo initiates coverage on Paymentus (NYSE: PAY) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $35.00. The analyst comments "In our view, PAY represents a play on a secular shift in how consumers pay bills with billers looking for more direct engagement (versus third-party platforms), the ability to drive more efficient payment methods and improved data flow and customer experiences. With only a small part of the addressable market (<1%) we believe there is an attractive opportunity for PAY to drive revenue and EPS growth at the top-tier of our FinTech universe. We look for a combination of new billers and more penetration within those customers coupled with an emerging international opportunity and B2B to drive growth. We believe shares are attractively valued versus high-growth FinTech names, particularly in the context of revenue and EPS growth, providing room for upside due to a combination of growth and modest valuation expansion."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Starts CBOE Holdings (CBOE) at Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys initiates coverage on CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ: CBOE) with a Underweight rating and a price target of $104.00. The analyst comments "This is a relative call as we see more attractive growth prospects elsewhere. While we like the strategic pivot to non-transactional revenues, increased focus on retail customers,as well as globalizing their transactional revenues, we think those initiatives are longer-tailed, will take time to scale given entrenched competitors and in some cases face more mature end markets (i.e., in cash equities). We see near-term investment spend pressuring margins and could suggest upward bias to expenses over the next several years. We also see an uncertain outlook for proprietary VIX products,and market share losses in US and European equities could weigh on revenues. All in, we forecast a more limited 3% revenue CAGR over the next two years with expectations for ~200 bps EBITDA margin contraction. This yields 1% EBITDA CAGR and 3% EPS CAGR and with the shares at a wide premium to peers trading at 12.6x EV/EBITDA/Growth, we see more attractive relative opportunities in our Overweights"
StocksStreetInsider.com

UBS Starts argenx SE (ARGX) at Buy

UBS analyst Laura Sutcliffe initiates coverage on argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Argus Starts Xylem (XYL) at Buy

Argus analyst John Eade initiates coverage on Xylem (NYSE: XYL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $140.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: B.Riley Starts Entera Bio (ENTX) at Buy

B.Riley analyst Kalpit Patel initiates coverage on Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) with a Buy rating and a price target of $9.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) with a Buy rating and a 12-month price target of $9 per share based on our view that its lead program could achieve a streamlined regulatory path as a first oral osteoanabolic agent for treating osteoporosis. Entera is advancing its proprietary drug formulation technology-which we believe will allow commercialization of other compounds-to enable oral delivery of protein-based therapeutics that are currently only available as injectables. The company's oral vehicle technology dually incorporates special absorption enhancers and protease inhibitors in an effort to improve bioavailability and limit degradation of the proteins or peptides in the gastrointestinal tract. Entera's two pipeline candidates, EB613 and EB612, are orally formulated versions of human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, which are being developed for osteoporosis and hypoparathyroidism, respectively. At an ~$70M enterprise value, we believe ENTX shares offer a reasonably attractive entry point ahead of potentially de-risking final data analyses from an ongoing osteoporosis study in 2Q21."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Starts Latch Inc. (LTCH) at Neutral

Baird analyst Joe Vruwink initiates coverage on Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Starts Etsy (ETSY) at Overweight

Atlantic Equities analyst Daniela Nedialkova initiates coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $200.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Etsy with an Overweight rating and a price target of $200, +22% from current levels. We see Etsy as a unique digital retail growth story, benefitting from a number of strong consumer trends, including the growth of digital commerce, and consumers' growing desire for more meaningful consumption. Etsy is highly differentiated from other digital pure-plays via its strong brand and community-building. Its assortment of unique, handcrafted, personalised goods is another barrier to entry, and the community of sellers and buyers Etsy has already established would be difficult to replicate. We see revenue growth in excess of 20% for the next several years, along with ongoing EBITDA growth."
Stocksinvezz.com

Should I buy Target shares after UBS raised its price target?

Target declared a $0.90/quarterly share dividend this month, representing a 32.4% increase. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares have advanced more than 30% since the beginning of January 2021, and the current price stands around $241. UBS remains bullish on this retailer as it sees Target well-positioned for success in the second half of the 2021 year, more importantly, beyond.