UPDATE: UBS Starts Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

UBS analyst Peter Grom initiates coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
EconomyStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: B.Riley Starts Herbalife (HLF) at Buy, 'Underappreciated Global Leader'

B.Riley analyst Jeff Van Sinderen initiates coverage on Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) with a Buy rating and a price target of $70.00. The analyst comments "HLF has emerged stronger after a contentious public battle between Carl Icahn and Bill Ackman, who held long and short positions, respectively, for several years. HLF is also flourishing, we believe, under compliance conditions mandated by a consent order following an FTC investigation that has been fully settled. Meanwhile, in our opinion, current macro trends including global obesity and increasing interest in health and wellness provide a buffet of opportunities upon which the evolved business model can feast. The three most significant product categories (~95% of FY20 revenue) are growing profitably. We expect the large legacy weight management category to continue profitable growth as high global obesity rates persist, while the increasing consumer focus on healthy active lifestyles and immunity drives two newer categories. HLF outperformed during the pandemic, as its three largest regions (~72% of LTM sales) each grew more than 10%, with North America posting the strongest growth of 39%. North American business practices that drove outperformance are being introduced to other regions. New CEO John Agwunobi has significant knowledge of the health and nutrition industry, including previous oversight of the Centers for Disease Control, National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration. With the Ackman-Icahn battle ended, the FTC investigation resolved, wellpositioned product categories, updated and relevant messaging, consistently profitable legacy products, and effective leadership in place, we believe HLF is undervalued with the potential for multiple expansion as investors refocus on operating metrics and growth prospects."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Craig-Hallum Starts IonQ, Inc (DMYI) at Buy

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on IonQ, Inc (NYSE: DMYI) with a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quilter Plc Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Aegis Capital Starts XOMA, Ltd. (XOMA) at Buy, PT $60

Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein initiates coverage on XOMA, Ltd. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Upgrades Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng upgraded Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: R5 Capital Starts Five Below (FIVE) at Buy

R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin initiates coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $251.00. The analyst commented "Cheap, no, catalysts for better than expected earnings, you bet ya! Indeed, we see the synergy of a strong economy with several company initiatives providing a tailwind for earnings over at least the next 18 months. This leads to our estimates being well above street consensus. As we look at the back half of 2021, higher marketing spending, more of the chain having the Five Beyond offering and a still-strong economy are likely to combine to drive a nicely positive comp, despite the harder compares. The sales strength, in our view, will lead to expense leverage, which will be aided by the move to self-checkout. These factors should also help bolster FY22 results. Looking out a bit further, with little direct competition, we expect company will continue to open stores at a rapid rate, helping propel continued strong results."
BusinessStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) at Buy

UBS analyst Peter Grom initiates coverage on Newell Rubbermaid (NASDAQ: NWL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $33.00. The analyst comments "We believe NWL has laid the groundwork for continued organic growth momentum and margin expansion. With a favorable near-term set-up, as a normal back to school season this year should benefit NWL's largest and most profitable segment (Writing); with continued innovation-led market share gains, we see room for shares to re- rate higher."
Economymodernreaders.com

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock. SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold”...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Starts Okta, Inc (OKTA) at Buy (1)

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey initiates coverage on Okta, Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) with a Buy (1) rating and a price target of $282.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of Okta, Inc. (OKTA) with a 1/Buy rating and a 12-month $282 target price. Our target price is based on our FY'23 Sales Per Share estimate of $10.45 and PS multiple of 27.0x, a premium to its peer group multiple. Our target price implies 16.8% upside potential from the June 22nd market closing price of $241.36, and our rating and target price assume that the S&P 500 remains unchanged over the next 12 months. Based on our sales estimates, Okta's shares are currently trading at a PS multiple of 20.9x, a 135.6% premium to the Security Vendors' peer-group average PS multiple of 8.9x. However, given our view that the company is still in the early innings of addressing a large, and fast growing, market, we believe that a 27.0x PS multiple is appropriate. We recognize that our valuation multiple is relatively high when compared against Okta's peers, however we think the company will grow revenue well above the industry for some time and subsequentially drive its P/S multiple more towards the sector average over time."
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Buys 22,414 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 162,636 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,636 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Starts Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) at Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison initiates coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNTA) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $37.00. The analyst comments "Centessa is a combination of 10 operating subsidiaries pursuing 16 different molecules. Each subsidiary is a single-purpose company focused on programs related to a single biological pathway. However, when aggregated, the combination does leverage the benefits of diversification/scale typically associated with larger companies.Further, investors benefit from centralized capital allocation decisions so that money can be redirected away from programs which don't meet certain success hurdles to those thathave positive data. Each of Centessa's subsidiaries has a distinct value proposition and is led by an independent executive team,each with subject matter expertise specific to their company's pipeline,allowing for a focused approach to drug development. Importantly,unlike other asset combinations, we believe all of Centessa's lead assets are viable independent and have high probabilities of success (for their stage of development). Ultimately, the assets will drive CNTA."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Starts Ashland Inc. (ASH) at Buy

Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson initiates coverage on Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UBS Starts argenx SE (ARGX) at Buy

UBS analyst Laura Sutcliffe initiates coverage on argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Starts Meritor (MTOR) at Buy

BofA Securities analyst Sherif El-Sabbahy initiates coverage on Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.