UPDATE: UBS Starts Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) at Buy

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.